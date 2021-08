The Candlewood Lake Authority is reminding boaters about some good boating etiquette before entering the water this summer. They ask that people prepare the boat and equipment before getting into position to launch. Once on the water, with another busy season under way, boaters are asked to mind their wake, keep music at a decent level and not litter. The Lake Authority says shorelines and islands are still lined with trash being thrown overboard. Lake users are asked to have a carry in-carry out policy of properly disposing of any trash and not throw it overboard.