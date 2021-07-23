How To Combine Solar Panels And Car Chargers

Electric vehicles are among the greenest technology in the world, so it only makes sense that we should combine them with another established green tech - the results: a solar car battery charger. This really does take things to the next level, since much of the electricity we draw from the grid is actually produced using fossil fuels. This means that EVs are still responsible for some of the air pollution we are struggling to deal with. By going completely off grid power, they become true zero-emission, eco-friendly vehicles. It may still be a while before we have an electric car with built-in solar panels, although the idea of solar panel cars has been around for quite some time already.