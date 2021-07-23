Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Meadows: Biden administration ‘using schools as incubation for guinea pigs in radical’ critical race theory

By The Journal Editorial Report
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeadows: Biden administration ‘using schools as incubation for guinea pigs in radical’ critical race theory.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Fox News

Fox News

490K+
Followers
108K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pigs#Race#Incubation#Critical Race Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden reads ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’ note passed to him by brave aide

Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide. The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”. The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera – and immediately went viral on social media. Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Henry Cueller demand Biden appoint a NEW border czar to address the surge in infected migrants putting American communities 'at risk'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar wrote President Biden asking him to appoint a new 'czar' to tackle the surge of unaccompanied migrants – with a blunt warning about what they say are health risks. The bipartisan pair wrote Biden about the 'escalating situation' at the southern...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan governors press Biden administration on Canadian border restrictions

A bipartisan group of governors is pressing the Biden administration for answers on keeping the U.S-Canadian border closed to nonessential travel. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, the governors asked for additional information relating to “COVID-19 travel restrictions that impact the U.S.-Canadian border.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden administration shifts to new priorities after success on infrastructure deal

With the bipartisan infrastructure deal nearly finalized, the Biden administration is shifting its focus to other items on the president's agenda. This includes passing new legislation to protect voting rights and possibly extending pandemic safety nets such as the eviction moratorium. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson is moderating this Sunday's "Face The Nation." He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest on what's happening in Washington.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration restarts fast-track deportation flights

The Department of Homeland Security announced in a statement Friday that it had restarted flights expediting the removal of families back to Central America. DHS said that it resumed flights for “certain families who recently arrived at the southern border, cannot be expelled under Title 42, and do not have a legal basis to stay in the United States.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Biden administration is responsible for the waste of 100,000 green cards

David J. Bier is a research fellow at the Cato Institute. A Biden administration official announced last week that the government has processed green card applications at such a slow pace that it will come at least 100,000 slots short of using up the annual limit. Without drastic revisions in the glacial processing times, President Biden will have presided over one of the largest cuts to legal immigration in U.S. history — and almost no one is talking about it.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden flaws become a major story

Polls and surveys come and go very quickly in the media marketplace. Some get news coverage, some don’t; the press can be very selective at times. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll that revealed dwindling approval of President Biden is one of those surveys which got the coverage, even among news organizations that tend to shield Democratic officials.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden border policies rebuild that wall

President Biden is building his own kind of border wall. Why it matters: By maintaining a Trump-era policy allowing border agents to kick asylum seekers back to Mexico — and now allowing some migrant families to face detention and fast-track deportations — a Democrat who promised a more humane immigration approach is taking some tough stances.

Comments / 1

Community Policy