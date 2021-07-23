Dalian Coherent Light Source reveals strong isotope effects in photodissociation of water isotopologue

In this paper, to study the effects of a nonlinear medium on the atom-field interaction, we use the nonlinear coherent states approach. For this purpose, we choose the two-mode cross-Kerr as the our nonlinear optical phenomena and with the use of it's algebra, we show that it can be described equivalently by a deformed oscillator algebra and also, by a deformed (su(2)) algebra. Then, we construct the associated coherent states and investigate their statistical properties. After that, as an example of applicability of the constructed two-mode nonlinear coherent states, we investigate the nonlinear effects of the medium on the dynamics of atom-field interaction within the framework of the coherent states. By using the time-dependent Schrödinger equation, we first obtain the atom-field state and then study the effect of the nonlinear medium on the occupation probabilities of the atomic levels. In the following, we consider the relation between the revival time of the atomic occupation probabilities and the nonlinear parameter of the medium. Then, to study the nonlinear effects on the dynamical properties of the cavity field, we consider photon distribution, correlation function, Mandel parameters of the field, the von Neumann entropy and the squeezing. Particularly, the nonlinearity of the media on the nonclassical properties of two modes is clarified.