Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Dalian Coherent Light Source reveals strong isotope effects in photodissociation of water isotopologue

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, a research group led by Prof. Yuan Kaijun and Prof. Yang Xueming from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed strong isotope effects in photodissociation of the water isotopologue (HOD) using the Dalian Coherent Light Source. Their findings were published in Science...

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isotope#Science Advances#Isotopologue#D H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Chemistry
Country
China
Related
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
Posted by
Interesting Engineering

Largest Comet in History Is Heading Toward Earth by 2031

There's a giant comet heading toward Earth and it is the biggest ever seen so far. The comet was discovered by Penn State astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein and has now been named after them. The astronomers speculate that the comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is between 62 and 125 miles (100-200...
theclevelandamerican.com

NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

The past July 3 They found a Large solar expansion And more recently NASA The event announced that the sun was leaving and now moving fast Land, A fact that can create interference in communication networks. The Government agency From United States Says the solar storm is heading towards Earth...
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Dinosaur-killing asteroid generated a giant TSUNAMI nearly one mile high when it struck Earth 66 million years ago, fossilised 'megaripples' buried in sediment confirm

The asteroid that took out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sent a mile high tsunami crashing into North America, fossilised 'megaripples' have confirmed. These waving lines, buried within sediments in what is now central Louisiana, were discovered through seismic imaging by the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. Scientists have...
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
ChemistryPosted by
LiveScience

Scientists transform water into shiny, golden metal

In a mind-mending experiment, scientists transformed purified water into metal for a few fleeting seconds, thus allowing the liquid to conduct electricity. Unfiltered water can already conduct electricity — meaning negatively charged electrons can easily flow between its molecules — because unfiltered water contains salts, according to a statement about the new study. However, purified water contains only water molecules, whose outermost electrons remain bound to their designated atoms, and thus, they can't flow freely through the water.
AstronomyPhys.org

Image: Hubble spots squabbling galactic siblings

A dramatic triplet of galaxies takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which captures a three-way gravitational tug-of-war between interacting galaxies. This system—known as Arp 195—is featured in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, a list which showcases some of the weirder and more wonderful galaxies in the universe.
ScienceScience Now

Coherent manipulation of an Andreev spin qubit

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. To date, the most promising solid-state approaches for developing quantum information-processing systems have been based on the circulating supercurrents of superconducting circuits and manipulating the spin properties of electrons in semiconductor quantum dots. Hays et al. combined the desirable aspects of both approaches, the scalability of the superconducting circuits and the compact footprint of the quantum dots, to design and fabricate a superconducting spin qubit (see the Perspective by Wendin and Shumeiko). This so-called Andreev spin qubit provides the opportunity to develop a new quantum information processing platform.
WildlifePhys.org

Blood-sucking flies may be following chemicals produced by skin bacteria to locate bats to feed on

We humans aren't the only animals that have to worry about bug bites. There are thousands of insect species that have evolved to specialize in feeding on different mammals and birds, but scientists are still learning how these bugs differentiate between species to track down their preferred prey. It turns out, the attraction might not even be skin-deep: a new study in Molecular Ecology found evidence that blood-sucking flies that specialize on bats may be locating their preferred hosts by following the scent of chemicals produced by bacteria on the bats' skin.
Physicsarxiv.org

Nonlinear optical effects on the atom-field interaction based on the nonlinear coherent states approach

In this paper, to study the effects of a nonlinear medium on the atom-field interaction, we use the nonlinear coherent states approach. For this purpose, we choose the two-mode cross-Kerr as the our nonlinear optical phenomena and with the use of it's algebra, we show that it can be described equivalently by a deformed oscillator algebra and also, by a deformed (su(2)) algebra. Then, we construct the associated coherent states and investigate their statistical properties. After that, as an example of applicability of the constructed two-mode nonlinear coherent states, we investigate the nonlinear effects of the medium on the dynamics of atom-field interaction within the framework of the coherent states. By using the time-dependent Schrödinger equation, we first obtain the atom-field state and then study the effect of the nonlinear medium on the occupation probabilities of the atomic levels. In the following, we consider the relation between the revival time of the atomic occupation probabilities and the nonlinear parameter of the medium. Then, to study the nonlinear effects on the dynamical properties of the cavity field, we consider photon distribution, correlation function, Mandel parameters of the field, the von Neumann entropy and the squeezing. Particularly, the nonlinearity of the media on the nonclassical properties of two modes is clarified.
EngineeringNature.com

Heat source free water floating carbon nanotube thermoelectric generators

Thermoelectric generators (TEGs) produce electric power from environmental heat energy and are expected to play a key role in powering the Internet of things. However, they require a heat source to create a stable and irreversible temperature gradient. Overcoming these restrictions will allow the use of TEGs to proliferate. Therefore, we propose heat source-free water-floating carbon nanotube (CNT) TEGs. Output voltage and power are generated by the temperature gradient in the CNT films in which water pumping via capillary action leads to evaporation-induced cooling in selected areas. Furthermore, the output voltage and power increase when the films are exposed to sunlight and wind flow. These water-floating CNT TEGs demonstrate a pathway for developing wireless monitoring systems for water environments.
Physicsarxiv.org

Isotopic effects in chair graphane

Graphane is a layered material consisting of a sheet of hydrogenated graphene, with a C:H ratio of 1:1. We study isotopic effects in the properties of chair graphane, where H atoms alternate in a chairlike arrangement on both sides of the carbon layer. We use path-integral molecular dynamics simulations, which allows one to analyze the influence of nuclear quantum effects on equilibrium variables of materials. Finite-temperature properties of graphane are studied in the range 50--1500~K as functions of the isotopic mass of the constituent atoms, using an efficient tight-bonding potential. Results are presented for kinetic and internal energy, atomic mean-square displacements, fluctuations in the C--H bond direction, plus interatomic distances and layer area. At low temperature, substituting $^{13}$C for $^{12}$C gives a fractional change of $-2.6 \times 10^{-4}$ in C--C distance and $-3.9 \times 10^{-4}$ in the graphane layer area. Replacing $^2$H for $^1$H causes a larger fractional change in the C--H bond of $-5.7 \times 10^{-3}$. The isotopic effect in C--C bond distance increases (decreases) by applying a tensile (compressive) in-plane stress. These results are interpreted in terms of a quasiharmonic approximation for the vibrational modes. Similarities and differences with isotopic effects in graphene are discussed.
Physicsarxiv.org

Isotopic effect of proton conductivity in barium-zirconates for various hydrogen-containing atmospheres

Among various perovskite proton conducting oxides, Y-doped BaZrO3 perovskite is a promising material for electrochemical hydrogen devices due to the good chemical stability and higher proton conductivity at higher operating temperatures like 500-800 °C. For the practical application of the functional BaZrO3 proton conductor in the electrochemical hydrogen devices, its necessary to understand the isotopic effect of proton conductivity. To understand the isotopic effect of proton conductivity in the barium zirconates, in this study, the proton conductivity in the Ar, (Ar + 4% H2), (Ar + 4% D2), (Ar + H2O), (Ar + D2O), and O2 atmospheres were measured for two different compositions: BaZr0.9Y0.1O2.95 (BZY), and BaZr0.955Y0.03Co0.015O2.97 (BZYC) in the temperature range from 500 °C to 1000 °C. By comparing the obtained results, a significant difference in sinterability, conductivity, and the isotopic effect was observed due to the co-doping of the Co element in the BaZr1-xYxO3-a proton conductor.
ScienceEurekAlert

New imaging isotope meets promising therapy isotopes

A multidisciplinary team has demonstrated the production, purification, and potential application of cerium-134. This isotope decays into lanthanum-134, an isotope useful for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. PET imaging uses radioactive substances to visualize and measure processes in the body. It is an essential tool in diagnosing disease and monitoring treatment. The team demonstrated the use of cerium-134 for PET imaging in mice. The results show that cerium-134, through its lanthanum-134 decay product, could serve as a diagnostic partner for medical treatments based on actinium-225 or thorium-227.
Sciencearxiv.org

Spectral properties of strongly correlated multi impurity models in the Kondo insulator regime: Emergent coherence, metallic surface states and quantum phase transitions

We investigate the real-space spectral properties of strongly-correlated multi-impurity arrays in the Kondo insulator regime. Employing a recently developed mapping onto an effective correlated cluster problem makes the problem accessible to the numerical renormalization group. The evolution of the spectrum as function of cluster size and cluster site is studied. We applied the extended Lieb-Mattis theorem to predict whether the spectral function must vanish at the Fermi energy developing a true pseudo-gap or whether the spectral function remains finite at $\w=0$. Our numerical renormalization group spectra confirm the predictions of the theorem and shows a metallic behavior at the surface of a cluster prevailing in arbitrary spatial dimensions. We present a conventional minimal extension of a particle-hole symmetric Anderson lattice model at $U=0$ that leads to a gapped bulk band but a surface band with mainly $f$-orbital character for weak and moderate hybridization strength. The change in the site-dependent spectra upon introducing a Kondo hole in the center of the cluster are presented as a function of the hole-orbital energy. In particular the spectral signatures across the Kosterlitz-Thouless type quantum phase transition from a singlet to a local moment fixed point are discussed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy