Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Air Jordan Womens OG Appears In White And Metallic Silver

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief detour, the Jumpman is diverting their attention back to the Air Jordan Womens OG. With Fall right around the corner, the silhouette is keeping the color minimal, opting to lean much closer to versatility. The colorway is predicated entirely on neutrals. Throughout the shoe, most leather pieces...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Silver#Womens#The Air Jordan Womens Og#Jumpman#Nike Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
sneakernews.com

On Foot Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder”

2021 is growing to be more and more exciting by the day, the notable releases tallying up to a high number. And while the Air Jordan 1 reigned supreme for so long, this season primarily relies on the Air Jordan 4. Among its upcoming, the “Red Thunder” arrives this October, sporting a remixed interpretation of a previous classic.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

The rollout of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 retro collection is in full swing, but sneaker leakers are already looking ahead to the Jumpman’s holiday 2021 collection, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.” Essentially an Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” with gold detailing thrown in for good measure, the “Royalty” offers an undeniably regal take on an Air Jordan classic.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate”

It’s Olympic season, and that means one thing: Air Jordan PEs. And while the player-exclusive Air Jordan 36 colorways for Luke, Rui, Jayson, Kia, and Guo Ailun are cool and all, quite frankly, they’re not retros. Given the advancements in technology, it’s no surprise that hoopers don’t ball in throwback jawns as often as they used to (outside of PJ Tucker, of course) so it’s unlikely that we’ll see some new Olympic retros as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond. It’s not entirely out of the question, though, given both Jordan Brand’s connection to the City of Love and the fact that we received an Alternate Olympic Air Jordan 7 back in 2016. And then there’s the Miro 7s, of course. We also got a Beijing Air Jordan 6 back in 2008 — so it’s possible. Of course, we’ve taken to the LAb to explore that possibility, delivering a conceptual Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate” to get the juices flowing.
Apparelgolfmagic.com

Eastside Golf LAUNCHES collaboration with Air Jordan for new SHOE RELEASE

Michael Jordan's love for golf has always been very strong and his Jordan Brand regularly release golf versions of their Air Jordan Retro models. The AJ4s were launched earlier this year for the PGA Championship and US Open. Another golf version of the Air Jordan 4 is on the horizon, but this will be in collaboration with Eastside Golf.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” Drops March 2022

Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 4 scheduled for 2022 which is debbed “Zen Master” which is dedicated to Phil Jackson and his unique calming play style. If you’re familiar with Phil Jackson, you probably are familiar with his nickname, “Zenmaster”. Using a unique approach to coaching that combines a holistic approach that used Eastern and Native American styles of teaching, the coach is unique, to say the least, and now Jordan will be nodding to his mentor and friend with a brand new Air Jordan 4.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Another Space Jam x Converse Sneaker Collab Is Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Last month, Nike and Converse have unveiled their latest collection made in collaboration with the upcoming film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which featured a range of new sneaker and apparel styles arriving soon. Despite this, there was a shoe left out in the previews.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Michael Jordan's Original 'Space Jam' Shoe Is Officially up for Auction

In tandem with the recent drops of Nike and Converse silhouettes to celebrate the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Sotheby’s is also auctioning a Space Jam sneaker. Sotheby’s is auctioning of Michael Jordan’s player sample of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” shoes that were made especially for the legendary basketball player to wear in the original film. Though that was the case, the pair never made it onto his feet. Though yellowed due to age, the shoe is in pristine, deadstock condition and comes in Jordan’s size 13. The left shoe also features an autograph from the player in silver ink. The shoe comes in a custom wooden box that features a laser-etched Tune Squad logo.
NBASole Collector

Charlotte Hornets Colors Appear on This Air Jordan 13

Looking ahead to what Jordan Brand may have in the works this year, there could be a Charlotte Hornets-inspired Air Jordan 13 on the horizon. According to Soleheatonfeet and DJ Folk, a Jordan 13 dressed in "White/Obsidian/Dark Powder Blue" is due out in August. Although images have yet to leak, a mock-up rendering provided by zSneakerheadz shows a white leather upper with dark blue underlays along with light blue accents covering the tongue's Jumpman logo and outsole.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release Date

Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 "Pine Green" Is Coming This Holiday Season

Jordan Brand is set to release the Air Jordan 3 in a new “Pine Green” colorway as part of its holiday 2021 Air Jordan retro lineup. Revealed by noted sneaker leaker Hanzuying, the “Pine Green” combines classic Jordan Brand motifs and embellishments with pops of rich green for a look that’s somewhat reminiscent of Oregon Ducks PE sneakers.
Retailhouseofheat.co

The Air Max 95 Appears Again in Navy, White and Grey

Sergio Lozano’s Air Max 95 continues its relentless release schedule this season with yet another visit to the silhouette’s ever-present navy, grey, and white palette. The oft-seen scheme has appeared in countless variations of the years, each bringing with it a unique twist on the arrangement. This pair introduces a new hue — a pastel shade close to Light Armoury Blue — across the pair’s lower suede overlays and outsole forefoot splash. elsewhere, you’ll find a typical arrangement of white mesh, navy leather, and bone grey suede, along with 3M reflective tongue and heel sectionals — also in grey. A standard black rubber outsole resides underfoot, while navy returns for one last flash, with the hue stowed away inside the pair’s Air support system. Lastly, the pair is finished with an atypical sail midsole tint.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Nike Air Max 97 “First Use” Appears in Orange

Was designed by a friend of a friend — and has undergone a handful of changes over the years. And in this, the 50th anniversary year, Nike is celebrating the variations through a special “First Use” collection of classics. But it’s not only the retro Swoosh that they’re celebrating — they’re delivering countless options in ode to their original trainers from way back when. this Air Max 97 “First Use” continues that theme, with a vintage nylon and suede build that harkens back to the earliest days of Nike.
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” On the Way!

This year, the Air Jordan 9 has been presented in a vast array of new arrangements, from this year’s mix-and-match “Change The World” to the impending “Chile Red” release. Now, fans of Micahel Jordan’s ninth signature silhouette can look forward to another new colorway coming soon, with word of an Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” listed for arrival early in the new year.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Handcrafted" Coming Soon: In-Hand Photos

One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and if you were to ask any random sneakerhead on the street, they would probably tell you the same thing. It is a shoe that has stood the test of time and there is no doubt that it will continue to make waves for decades to come. In fact, Jordan Brand has a ton of Jordan 1s planned for 2021, including a new "Handcrafted" model which is taking on a truly unique aesthetic.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Closer Looks: CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 "K.O.D. Solar Red"

Rounding up what is now a trilogy of releases, CLOT x recently revealed the Air Max 1 “K.O.D. Solar Red.” Following up the arrivals of the “K.O.D. OG” and “K.O.D. CHA,” the latest collaboration celebrates a storied relationship between Kevin Poon and Edison Chen‘s imprint with the Swoosh. Referencing the...
Apparelmanofmany.com

Nike Air Mowabb Returns in Historic Fashion, So Why Aren’t Sneakerheads Happy?

Nike is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of its most famous silhouettes, the Nike Air Mowabb. Bringing back the sneaker in OG Birch for the first time in over half a decade, and the Gravity Purple mockup for the first time since 1991. Official images have arrived ahead of their release date and it has All Conditions Gear (ACG) heads a little confused. Featuring similar design elements to the Nike Air Huarache that debuted the same year, the Mowabb adds a neoprene ankle collar and heel counter, designed for all conditions use. And for their release in 2021, Nike has added some key details that differ between that and the OG – and it’s causing some controversy. Let’s take a look.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Jordan Brand Paints the Air Jordan 1 Mid in Green and Yellow

This past week, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has surfaced in a handful of new colorways which will now be adding Green/Yellow to the list. It’s safe to say Jordan Brand has been on a new wave when it comes to their Air Jordan 1 silhouettes. From dropping renditions that mimic Retro colorways left and right, they look to finally be on a path of creating new colorways for fans to enjoy that are fresh and original. This variation sports a White, Green, and Yellow design that would be great for a Seattle Supersonics, Green Bay Packers, or an Oakland A’s fan. With a white leather base across the sides and toes, green leather covers the overlay system and laces while yellow covers the upper ankles. In completion, the white and green is used again on the soles with a white rubber midsole and green rubber outsole rounding up the new upcoming design.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Another Hiking-Inspired Women’s Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Fossil Stone”

Although the Nike Air Max 90 has surfaced in dozens of compelling styles over the last seven months, some of its most refreshing have been those seemingly informed by hiking and outdoors-ready footwear. For its latest proposition of this kind, a women’s pair has indulged in a “Fossil Stone/Ashen Slate/Coconut Milk/Twist” colorway.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Atmosphere”

The Air Jordan 1 High will be releasing in a WMNS exclusive colorway next Fall that will feature an “Atmosphere” colorway that calls for Laser Pink and Obsidian. Jordan Brand has been increasing their efforts for the past year or so, giving women the opportunity to own sneakers that they love in colorways designed specifically for them. All 2020 long, women exclusive renditions have been releasing monthly and it’s nice to see the brand finally recognizing their female fan base and dedicating releases solely to them on a regular basis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy