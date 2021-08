PORTLAND, Maine -- When Chris Sale rejoins the Red Sox later this summer, he will do so with a new ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow -- and a brand-new diet. Sale, who struck out six batters and didn’t allow a hit in 3 ⅔ stellar innings in a rehab outing for Double-A Portland on Tuesday night, spent time during the rehab process thinking of changes he could make to maximize his performance when he got back to the majors. Though nutrition wouldn’t seem to be a problem for a pitcher who weighs all of 183 pounds on a 6-foot-6 frame, Sale said he has made some significant adjustments to his eating habits.