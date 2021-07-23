‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’, the ‘Pokémon GO’ Witcher game, is out now
The Witcher: Monster Slayer is now out in the world, and it asks players to use augmented reality (AR) on their phones to hunt monsters from the fantasy series. The mobile title is developed and published by Spokko, a “member of the CD PROJEKT family”, and it tasks players with the Pokémon GO–like task of hunting down monsters (just not pocket ones this time) in the real world through AR camera technology.www.nme.com
Comments / 0