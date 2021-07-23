Cancel
Judy Greer Boards Indie Movie ‘Mabel’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 9 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: A busy week for Judy Greer. Earlier we reported that she was starring in the indie film LA Bound, and today we hear she will play Mrs. G. in the Nicholas Ma directed feature Mabel. Joy Goodwin and Ma wrote the script for Mabel which centers around Callie, whose...

