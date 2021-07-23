Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mike Herrera Explains How ‘Say Yes’ Is A ‘Different’ Kind Of MxPx Song: It Brings A New ‘Kind Of Energy’

By Jason Brow
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago

Are you ready to ‘say yes’ to new music from MxPx? The punk band’s frontman Mike Herrera shares why he’s ‘excited’ to share the upbeat song, the work behind their livestream shows, and more.

Even though Mike Herrera has been happily married for twenty years, the MxPx frontman is feeling some teenage jitters when he talks with HollywoodLife, as if he’s back in high school and about to tap someone on the shoulder to see if they’re free to hang out on Friday night. “I feel because of the… I don’t know what it is because it’s a little different of an MxPx song,” he says, referring to “Say Yes,” the band’s newest track. “I feel a little nervous. It’s the same nervous energy you would feel when you’re about to ask somebody out, right? So that’s just the song, yeah.”

At first listen, “Say Yes,” featuring Kalie Wolfe of RIVALS, is a powerful burst of punk rock, a song detailing the emotions that come with asking someone out. It surges like the crackling electricity that dances under the skin right before you pose the question. Kalie and Mike’s vocals dance around each other, much like how two potential paramours flirt and feel each other out before taking the plunge. Though such romantic rituals are associated with adolescence, anyone of any age experiences what “Say Yes” is about – putting yourself out there, even with the chance of being rejected.

Additionally, that’s also what “Say Yes” is about – taking a risk. For MxPx, “Say Yes” has the band – Mike, Yuri Ruley, Tom Wisniewski, and Chris Adkins — putting themselves out there for their fans with this new sound. “We’ve collabed before, but the sound is different,” says Mike. “It sounds different. It’s got horns in it – although, hey, there’s been songs we’ve had in the past with horns. It’s got, my friend Billy on organ and same, we’ve had organ even as far back as Slowly Going the Way of the Buffalo, which is our fourth album.”

“It’s very upbeat, it’s very catchy,” says Mike. “This song was an idea I had, and it didn’t feel complete, just having the stripped-down band, because a lot of the MxPx style is, three- or four-piece, and that’s it.” Listeners wouldn’t know how much work went into those two-and-a-half minutes of fun, how much work went into making it the perfect summer jam, and “how many times we went back and forth on certain lyrics and this and that,” he says.

“I even like re-sang some parts,” adds Mike. “Kalie did a great job, by the way, she sounds amazing on the track, and she really steps it up. You don’t hear that kind of energy a lot of times from MxPx because it’s my voice,” he says as the band’s lead vocalist. “It’s my voice most of the time, and all of a sudden, you hear this young female voice just killing it. It makes you perk up, you know? I think in all those cool ways, I’m just really interested to see how people react to it. I’m excited.”

So, why so nervous? “I think,” he continues, “it’s because it’s following such a skate punk-type anthem of a song.” He’s referring to “Can’t Keep Waiting,” a song that fans heard first on MxPx’s monthly Between This World And The Next livestream concerts. “We released that in the spring,” he says, “and people love it. Now that this [‘Say Yes’] is looming, I just hope people… It’s always like that, right? It’s always like ‘I hope people like this,’ you know? You put yourself out there, and you change something, and you go a little different. I think there’s that nervous energy that comes up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGwUC_0b5yA4nT00
(Jered Scott)

“It was like that when we released our last record, although I was very proud of it and wasn’t too worried that people weren’t going to like it,” he says of 2018’s MxPx. The album won over some of punk’s staunchest critics: specifically, the comments section of PunkNews.org (“MXPX have been quietly releasing their best material since Life in General these past 2-3 years,” “I really enjoyed the s/t album,” etc.)

The album was funded by fans through Kickstarter, and the group had exceeded its goal. Not only did this prove that there was an audience for MxPx’s music, but it also showed the close bond between the group and its followers – a bond they fostered during the pandemic lockdown with their monthly live shows on the internet.

Though music venues are opening up and bands are going on tour, the livestream concert is probably not going away – and bands could look to Between This World And The Next on how to do it right. Each live stream feels intimate, as you’re invited in to watch the band perform. The moving camera gives the feel of a basement show, as if you’re literally a foot away from Mike as he sings, from Yuri furiously beating the drums, and from Tom and Chris as they complete the band’s signature rich sound.

“With our livestreams, it took us quite a while,” says Mike. “It took months and months of planning. I was talking with my business manager, my business partner, the whole team, the MxPx team.” Mike says that a conversation with his business partner yielded the idea – that if they do it right, they could make the shows a series, and when shows return in the future, “We can still have this in our back pocket. We can do this for those fans out there in the world that aren’t going to be able to see us live, no matter what happens.”

“Livestreaming on the internet has been an insane tool for us to shrink that world and to let people be able to get a little glimpse into what we’re doing,” adds Mike. “See, the difference is, we didn’t try to do a live show. We didn’t try to do ‘Hey, come see us.’ Yes, it’s live on the internet. We’re playing songs live, but we didn’t try to make it just like our live punk shows in venues. The reason was that people are going to [watch this] in a different setting than they normally see a show live. We wanted to make that experience match a little bit better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYVBl_0b5yA4nT00
(Jered Scott)

“Hence, if you’re going to be mainly watching from your living room, your bedroom, maybe you’re sneaking at work, whatever it is, you’re sitting down, or you’re hanging out in a more relaxed area, and so we wanted to bring our space, our living room,” he adds. Now that venues are opening up, will the band continue the series? “I think for sure, we’re going to do more livestreams in the future, even when we go back to doing shows, but it may change, you know, it may keep morphing.”

The band is also taking a similar stance for a possible follow-up to their self-titled 2018 album. “This year, I’ll be working on it — we’re going to work on it. We’ve been talking about what’s next, and a new album is on the horizon,” he says, before quickly adding – and stressing, mind you – that he “hate(s) saying that because I hate putting it out in the public, but I guess it’s out there.”

There’s a process to making an MxPx album and one that can’t be rushed. “As far as songwriting, I probably already have enough songs for an album, but II know I don’t have the right songs for an album.” The songs have to fit together, he says, and the pieces haven’t lined up yet. “At this point in our career, after you’ve released 10 albums, every album, if you want it to matter, it has to be better than the last one.”

“My goal is,” he says, “every album has to be better than the last thing that we released. It doesn’t have to be the same or different or whatever. It just has to be better in my mind, in my heart. To me, you don’t always have that feeling right away. It permeates after a few listens, and then you let the outside glow wear off a little bit, and you go. ‘This is what people are actually hearing, not what I think people are hearing.’ Then I make my decisions off that. I try to anyway. You just keep working hard, and you never know what’s going to happen.”

Say Yes” is out now.

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mxpx#Mxpx#Mxpx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Atlanta, GAhotspotatl.com

Young Thug Taps Inner Rock Star with ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Young Thug has always claimed his Rock star status, but with his recent performance for ‘Tiny Desk’ fans got to see the status turn to reality. Joined by a full band, performing in front of the gardens of the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, Thugger played a set of new songs: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock.” For the last song, the band was joined by legendary Blink182 drummer, Travis Barker, to perform an alternative “Ski.”
MusicAlternative Press

MxPx release new song “Say Yes” featuring Kalie Wolfe of RIVALS–watch

MxPx have released their latest single “Say Yes” featuring Kalie Wolfe of RIVALS. The new track is available now for streaming on Spotify and other DSPs. Ahead of the release, both MxPx’s Mike Herrera and Wolfe issued special messages to Alternative Press readers, inviting them to check out the new track. Herrera expressed his gratitude to fans, thanking them for listening to the new song.
Musicpapermag.com

Emily Lind's New Music Video Feels Like a Lost Vacation

Much of Emily Lind's new music video for her single "Tantra Practice" was filmed on a pink children's camcorder. These grainy fragments of footage suit the lo-fi, atmospheric song, the lyrics of which the musician and actress describes to PAPER as "a collection of memories." She wrote them while on vacation during the pandemic, attempting to describe the sense of "distance which has been a familiar feeling to me, and I'm sure many, this past year."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

James Blake Brings The Melancholic Vibes On New Song "Say What You Will"

James Blake is a master at his craft and whenever he drops new music, it tends to be an experience unlike any other. His melancholic brand of r&b has been praised by fans and his work has allowed him to collaborate with big artists like Travis Scott. It's been a while since he dropped some original music although that is about to change as he recently revealed that his new album Friends That Break Your Heart is on the horizon.
MusicMic

Miley Cyrus turns Party In The USA into a #FreeBritney anthem

If there are two artists who have flipped the child star trope on its head to become musical icons and lasting contributors to our culture, it's Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. So leave it to Miley to take the celebrity involvement in the #FreeBritney movement to the next level, turning her impossibly catchy, lasting hit "Party In The USA" into a free Britney anthem. Where other celebrities have posted gushy supportive captions to their social media, the ever subversive and re-inventing Miley went a step further.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas”

Miley Cyrus delivered a cover of Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” during a show at the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas on July 4, as Stereogum points out. The singer, who’s previously covered songs like Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” and Hole’s “Doll Parts” during performances, introduced her take on Cocteau Twins’ 1990 dream pop classic by saying, “I am gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows—but you will know it after tonight.” Watch that below.
MusicCosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus just showed off her real skin texture in a no-makeup sunbathing selfie

Miley Cyrus has been entertaining us no end with her recent transformations, proving that nothing is off limits when it comes to the mullet-loving wild child of music. So, while we're busy getting our half-head of highlights and trim (no split ends for us!) Miley has been rocking (literally) a different 'do almost daily - matching her makeup to her mohawk for the full-package aesthetic.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

42 Dugg Goes Off After Video Of Him Kissing His Son's Neck Evokes Backlash

A few posts celebrating his son's 3rd birthday have resulted in people threatening to call Child Protective Services on 42 Dugg. The rapper shared several photos and videos of himself with his little boy as he marked another milestone, but one video caught the attention of social media users. In the clip, Dugg is with his son and kissed his neck, but the public didn't think it was appropriate.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tori Roloff Shares ‘Touching’ Message Amid Heartbreak

Little People, Big World fans may know that Tori and Zach Roloff are going through a difficult time right now. As Tori works through the heartbreak, she’s still sharing “touching” messages with her fans on social media. As we reported, Tori recently had a miscarriage. Instead of announcing that she...
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Black Sweatpants That Read ‘Empathy’ In Venice With Mom Angelina

Mother-daughter duo Angelia Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have stepped out in Italy. The pair looked casual as they arrived at an airport in Venice. Angelina Jolie has jetted off on a European getaway with her kids, and was most recently spotted at an airport in Venice with her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The teenager cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and matching black sweatpants, which featured a graphic design reading ‘Empathy.’ She also carried a black backpack and completed the look with a classic pair of black Vans sneakers. Of course, she donned a blue protective face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.

Comments / 0

Community Policy