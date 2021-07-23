Cancel
Law

Carriers Facing Coverage Suit Over Ridgefield Park Office Building Flood

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers at Reid & Associates on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Travelers and other insurers to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Lipsius-Benhaim LLP on behalf of Berkzup Ridgefield LLC and Specialty RX. The case is 2:21-cv-14071, Berkzup Ridgefield, LLC et al v. American Bankers Insurance Company Of Florida et al.

Reid Associates, Travelers, New Jersey District Court, Lipsius Benhaim Llp, Berkzup Ridgefield Llc, Specialty Rx
LawValueWalk

Building-Collapse Suits May Have To Target Board Members

Building-Collapse Suits May Have to Target Individual Board Members; Individual Board Members Have a Fiduciary Duty to Take Reasonable Care. Suing The Individual Board Members Of The Condo Association. WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 29. 2021) - Although plaintiffs’ lawyers say it would take about $1 billion to fairly compensate all the...
LawLaw.com

NJ Cleaning Service Sued Over Insurer's Office Building Flood

Cozen O’Connor filed a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Republic Franklin Insurance. The complaint brings claims against Keep It Clean Janitorial Service & Supply. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-14411, Republic Franklin Insurance Company v. Keep It Co., Inc.
LawLaw.com

Carella Byrne, Robins Kaplan Lodge Latest Sunscreen Filing in NJ

Robins Kaplan and Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello filed a consumer class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court against Johnson & Johnson over its Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen line. The lawsuit contends that the defendant failed to disclose that its products contain benzene, a known carcinogen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-14343, Bodine et al. v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
LawLaw.com

Products Liability Suit Targets Diet Medication Belviq

Arena Pharmaceuticals and Eisai Inc. were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, which centers on the diet medication Belviq, was brought by Douglas & London on behalf of Cindy Barkley and Robert Barkley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-14281, Barkley et al. v. Eisai, Inc. et al.
Florida StateLaw.com

Florida East Coast Railway Sues Insurers For Denying $5.6M in Hurricane Irma Losses

McGuireWoods filed an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Florida East Coast Holdings Corporation. The suit pursues claims against Allied World, Aspen Speciality and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-00747, Florida East Coast Holdings Corporation v. Lexington Insurance Company et al.
Florida StateLaw.com

It's Kaufman Dolowich Voluck vs. Shook, Hardy & Bacon in This Florida Trade Secret Litigation

Juan P. Camacho of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for Andiamo Consulting LLC and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 14 in Florida Middle District Court by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of TEKsystems Inc. The complaint targets seven former TEK employees and Andiamo, their current employer, for alleged breaches to their confidentiality and noncompete agreements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:21-cv-01011, TEKsystems Inc. v. Andiamo Consulting LLC et al.
LawLaw.com

Post & Schell Representing Liberty Mutual in Dispute Over Settlement Payment

Attorneys at Post & Schell on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Estabrook & Cooper and Shipman & Goodwin on behalf of Greenwich Insurance Company. The case is 2:21-cv-14385, Greenwich Insurance Company v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.
LawLaw.com

A Boatload of Worthy Litigation of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs

A Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by Josh Krevitt, Wayne Barsky and Diana Feinstein lands this week’s first runner-up spot for fending off a preliminary injunction in a closely watched trade secret case in the nascent market for electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft. On behalf of Silicon Valley startup Archer Aviation, the Gibson Dunn team beat back an injunction request brought by Wisk Aero, a competitor backed by Boeing and Google founder Larry Page, and its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel. The lawsuit and injunction bid came in the wake of Archer’s announcement earlier this year that it had landed a $1 billion order from United Airlines and planned to go public via a SPAC deal. Following a hearing last week, U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco found Wisk Aero’s evidence “too uncertain and equivocal” to support an injunction.
Florida StateLaw.com

Decision Creates Potential for Legal Malpractice Actions Against Retained Defense Attorneys

Two years ago, insurance defense lawyers around the state of Florida breathed a sigh of relief when the Fourth District Court of Appeal issued its decision in Arch Insurance v. Kubicki Draper, 266 So. 3d 1201 (Fla. 4th DCA 2019). In Arch, the Fourth District held that an insurer lacked standing to pursue a professional negligence claim against the law firm it retained to defend an insured in an underlying action.
LawLaw.com

Walmart Represented by FordHarrison in Employee Discrimination Suit

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Ibrahim Law Firm on behalf of Radwaa Kenawy. The case is 2:21-cv-14406, v. Walmart, Inc. This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar, a source for...
Utah StateLaw.com

Fearing the Sandbox? What to Learn From Utah About Nonlawyer Investment

Welcome to Southeast Takeaways, a weekly look at news of the legal profession that will highlight important developments to help you manage your firms, grow your practices and serve your clients better. We’ll bring you the most vital information from around ALM, but we’d love to hear from you too. I’m David Gialanella, and you can reach me at [email protected]
LawLaw.com

Stroock Attorneys Defending Microlender in Borrower’s Class Action Suit

Arjun P. Rao and Daniel N. Bertaccini of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan have stepped in as defense counsel to Affirm Holding Inc., a point-of-sale microlender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, in a pending class action alleging that loans by Affirm have resulted in increased debt, higher interest, less transparency and reduced consumer protections. The action was filed June 14 in New York Southern District Court by Sheehan & Associates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:21-cv-05241, Shephard v. Affirm Holdings Inc.
LawLaw.com

McKinsey & Co.'s Defense in Opioid Lawsuits: They've Already Settled

At the first hearing in the multidistrict litigation over its alleged role in the opioid crisis, global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. launched an unusual opening salvo: More than half the lawsuits have already settled. McKinsey, which reached a $573 million settlement earlier this year with all 50 states, the...
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New residential, office building plans at Hall Park in Frisco progress

Hall Group has plans for new redevelopment projects circulating through Frisco City Hall. The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission on July 27 granted a time extension to the developer for changes to project plans. Project work calls for 214 urban living units, a hotel, and office and restaurant space within 14.5 acres in the southwest corner of Warren and Gaylord parkways. Specifically what changes will be made were not shared.
Los Angeles, CAmymotherlode.com

Class-action suit targets LA over restrictions on RV parking

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parking restrictions imposed by the city of Los Angeles violate the civil rights of people who live in recreational vehicles because they have no other place to live, according to a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court. The Los Angeles Times reports the lawsuit filed Monday...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Must Face Malpractice Suit Over Emissions Requirements

An Ohio egg farm’s lawsuit alleging a law firm failed to include the proper terms regarding emissions requirements in a lease agreement is timely and can proceed, a federal court in the state ruled. Ohio Fresh Eggs LLC and Ohio Investments Co. LLC decided to “exit the egg business” in...
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

In Wilmington Business Park, Another Office Building Planned

A Wilmington business park is about to grow again if recent plans come to fruition. A 15,500-square-foot office building would be the 17th and the last in Burnt Mill Business Park for development firm Abinto Corp. Demand has been strong over the years for the park's offerings, said Steve Hall,...

