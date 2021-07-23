Carriers Facing Coverage Suit Over Ridgefield Park Office Building Flood

A Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by Josh Krevitt, Wayne Barsky and Diana Feinstein lands this week’s first runner-up spot for fending off a preliminary injunction in a closely watched trade secret case in the nascent market for electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft. On behalf of Silicon Valley startup Archer Aviation, the Gibson Dunn team beat back an injunction request brought by Wisk Aero, a competitor backed by Boeing and Google founder Larry Page, and its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel. The lawsuit and injunction bid came in the wake of Archer’s announcement earlier this year that it had landed a $1 billion order from United Airlines and planned to go public via a SPAC deal. Following a hearing last week, U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco found Wisk Aero’s evidence “too uncertain and equivocal” to support an injunction.