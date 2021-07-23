37% Think This Is Cracker Barrel's Worst Dinner Menu Item

Picture yourself working your dream job. If you love beer, you might see yourself running a brewery. If you love sports, your dream is probably to work for your favorite team. If you love tacos, maybe you see yourself sitting in a corner office, raking in the big bucks as Director of Taco relations. If that last one seems oddly specific, that's because it is. But it's also real: McCormick is currently looking for someone to fill the position, and the company wants to pay this person $100,000 to do it.