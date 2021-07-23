Cancel
Restaurants

37% Think This Is Cracker Barrel's Worst Dinner Menu Item

By Adrianna MacPherson
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chain eatery Cracker Barrel has a menu packed with all kinds of comforting fare, from pillowy pancakes served up with sizzling bacon to cozy fare like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and biscuits. The sheer variety and amount of items on the menu can make it challenging to decide what exactly you want to order — however, if you're going with the consensus of a crowd, there's one particular dish you may wish to steer clear of. Mashed surveyed 593 individuals in the U.S. and found that a staggering 37.44% of respondents agreed that one particular dish was the worst on the Cracker Barrel dinner menu — the lemon pepper rainbow trout.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

