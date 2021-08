The men wear shorts and a tank top. This is similar to the criticism that seems to erupt every four years about beach volleyball in the Olympics. The men wear shorts and a tank top, whereas, the women wear bikinis. As far as beach volleyball goes, some female players say they don't mind wearing bikinis because it is hot and they're comfortable. Whether it's beach handball or volleyball, shouldn't the women get to decide what they're most comfortable playing in? Do you like the bikini? Great! Prefer shorts? Great!