The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:. In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s 2021-22 regular-season schedule. The Blackhawks regular season is set to begin on October 13 as the team travels to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Oct. 19 at the United Center against the New York Islanders.