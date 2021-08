When the world as you know it changes significantly at an uncomfortable rate, you might find yourself doing uncharacteristic things. The college football world is in the midst of upheaval. It'll be remarkable to watch unfold. Which explains why I was hanging on Michael Wilbon's every word Friday as he assessed the situation (read: the damages) during "Pardon The Interruption" on ESPN. I hardly ever watch the show, but I found myself nodding in approval as Wilbon laid bare his feelings about Oklahoma and Texas seeking to flee the Big 12 for the SEC.