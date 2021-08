Gardnerville, NV…California Governor Gavin Newsom and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak surveyed a Tamarack Fire damage area and met with fire and emergency management personnel responding to the fire, which has burned 68,497 acres on both sides of the California-Nevada border. “We’re here in the spirit of partnership that unites all of us on the West Coast – Republican and Democratic states – confronting the devastating impacts of our climate crisis, from catastrophic wildfires to severe drought to deadly high temperatures,” said Governor Newsom. “We’re grateful for our long-standing emergency management relationships with Nevada, substantially at work in the response to this fire. Meeting our shared challenges in the years ahead will require all of us to build partnerships at a level never seen before.”