Schneider Electric Earns Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader for Supply Chain Initiative
Groundbreaking Gigaton PPA Program, developed in collaboration with Walmart, recognized as innovative approach to energy and environmental management. Renewable energy initiative provides education, aggregate PPAs to Walmart's US-based suppliers, 84 of whom have joined the program since its launch last year. MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric,...markets.businessinsider.com
