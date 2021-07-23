Cancel
Energy Industry

Schneider Electric Earns Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader for Supply Chain Initiative

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Groundbreaking Gigaton PPA Program, developed in collaboration with Walmart, recognized as innovative approach to energy and environmental management. Renewable energy initiative provides education, aggregate PPAs to Walmart's US-based suppliers, 84 of whom have joined the program since its launch last year. MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric,...

markets.businessinsider.com

