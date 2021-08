Top-class filly; unbeaten in three starts in 2020, running away with the 1,000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks. Toughed it out from the front in Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on seasonal return, taking her Group 1 haul to five. Likely to be better for that outing, won’t have any problems with drying ground and is the highest-rated contender. Hard to beat in receipt of fillies’ allowance.