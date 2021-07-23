Los Angeles Lakers: Pros and cons of rumored Russell Westbrook trade

With the 2020-21 NBA season officially coming to a close, the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a busy offseason ahead. They will be looking to revamp this roster after being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs this year, largely due to injuries to their top tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A fully healthy Lakers squad is a dangerous team, and they will be right back into contention next season with these two healthy. However, despite that guarantee, it seems certain that there will be changes coming involving the supporting cast.