Mets nearing deal to add Rays starter Rich Hill: reports

Hill didn't factor into the decision during a win over Atlanta on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four. The veteran left-hander was far from sharp and needed 83 pitches to record just 12 outs before getting the hook. After an excellent first two months of the season, Hill has now given up multiple earned runs in four of his last six starts, pitching to a 5.22 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 2.1 HR/9 over the 29.1 innings encompassing the entirety of that span. Having dropped two straight decisions, Hill will look to bounce back in a road start against Cleveland either Friday or Saturday.