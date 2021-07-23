Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets nearing deal to add Rays starter Rich Hill: reports

By Corey Crockett
cnyhomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to bring in starting pitcher Rich Hill from Tampa Bay, according to reports. The New York Posts’ Joel Sherman and FanSided’s Robert Murray — followed by ESPN — were among those who first reported on the expected trade Friday afternoon.

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
David Peterson
Person
Tommy Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Mets Pitchers#The New York Mets#The New York Posts#Fansided#Espn#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBMLB

Mets make big addition: The HR Horse

NEW YORK -- As Pete Alonso returned to the dugout following his 450-foot, second-deck homer in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday, teammate James McCann grabbed a plush horse, raised it high, and placed it on Alonso’s shoulders. The first baseman needed no additional prompting, propping the horse on his shoulders as he jump-skipped his way to the other end of the dugout.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets News: Trade for Rich Hill is straight up thievery

Jul 18, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill (14) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Mets kicked off their attempt to add before the July 30 trade deadline with a...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Javier Baez has dream debut with Mets following trade from Cubs

After trading for Javier Baez ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Friday, it didn’t take long for the Mets to see what type of impact his bat could have on the lineup. Baez hit a towering two-run home run in his third at bat with the Mets on Saturday, sparking a rally in the late innings before Brandon Drury hit a walk-off single in the 10th to cap a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field in New York.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Hill traded to Mets from Rays

The New York Mets are looking to hold onto first place in the NL East, and they made a move on Friday to bolster their rotation for the stretch run. The Mets agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire veteran left-hander Rich Hill, as first reported by Fansided’s Robert Murray. New York is sending reliever Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer to the Rays in the trade.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Trade for Rich Hill

Few contenders in all of Major League Baseball are dealing with the pitching injury issues that the New York Mets face, but they reportedly bolstered their starting staff Friday. The Mets will acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Tommy Hunter and Matt Dyer,...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Rich Hill: Scuffles in Sunday's start

Hill didn't factor into the decision during a win over Atlanta on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four. The veteran left-hander was far from sharp and needed 83 pitches to record just 12 outs before getting the hook. After an excellent first two months of the season, Hill has now given up multiple earned runs in four of his last six starts, pitching to a 5.22 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 2.1 HR/9 over the 29.1 innings encompassing the entirety of that span. Having dropped two straight decisions, Hill will look to bounce back in a road start against Cleveland either Friday or Saturday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets shore up rotation by adding Rich Hill

Rich Hill has been one of the great stories in baseball over the past few years. Since a surprisingly dominant four game stint in 2015, he has become a solid part of a starting rotation, an occasionally dominant middle of the rotation arm. However, Hill has missed out on the ultimate prize, failing to win a World Series despite two treks to the Fall Classic.
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays close to trading Rich Hill to New York Mets

According to reports, the Tampa Bay Rays are close to trading veteran southpaw Rich Hill to the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill, who is in his 17th big league season and is now on record as the oldest...
MLBYardbarker

New York Mets acquire Rich Hill from Tampa Bay Rays to bolster rotation

Perhaps realizing that the days of starting Jerad Eickhoff and Robert Stock need to come to an end, the New York Mets have made their first starting pitching trade of the year. The Mets have acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Tommy Hunter and minor-league catcher Matthew Dyer, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
MLBMLB

Mets complete trade for lefty Rich Hill

NEW YORK -- Entering this homestand, the Mets’ rotation was tattered enough that team officials did not know how they would get through the weekend. Injuries to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard, David Peterson, Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto had devastated the organization’s starting depth. While the Mets had planned to be active in the starting pitching market leading up to the July 30 Deadline, they were also cognizant that they needed to get there, first.
MLBYardbarker

Rich Hill's 'Main Goal Is To Win The World Series' With The Mets

When 41-year-old left-hander Rich Hill signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays this past offseason, he did so with the intent of hopefully winning a World Series. Although Hill was caught off guard when the Rays traded him to the Mets on Friday, he understood the...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Rich Hill: Moves to Mets

Hill was traded from the Rays to the Mets in exchange for Tommy Hunter (back) and Matthew Dyer on Friday, pending medical review, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. It's unusual for a contender like the Rays to trade a member of their starting rotation, though they've been mixing and matching starters all season, with 12 different pitchers making at least one start thus far. Hill fills a need for the injury-plagued Mets and could see a small boost to his value from the move to the National League. The 41-year-old has fallen off a bit from his late-thirties peak, as his 3.87 ERA comes with a modest set of peripherals including a 23.4 percent strikeout rate and a 4.55 FIP, but he's still a useful starter for a team that desperately needs innings.
MLBPocono Record

Mets expect Rich Hill to make team debut Sunday

NEW YORK — The first-place Mets will have their newest acquisition take to the hill this weekend, according to plans revealed by manager Luis Rojas. Rich Hill, who the Mets acquired Friday from the Tampa Bay Rays, is expected to make his Mets debut on Sunday in the finale of an interleague series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBsemoball.com

Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays

NEW YORK (AP) -- The pitching-thin New York Mets on Friday acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays got right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer in return. The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy