Graphic Novel: Hitchcockian streak runs through Montreal creator's work

The question popped into my head when I first started thinking about Celestia, Manuele Fior's new cli-fi graphic novel: Does anybody actually read cli-fi? (That's "climate fiction," the trendy-since-2013 genre whose authors delve into the narrative and thematic implications of the Earth boiling and killing us all.) Confession: I don't. Call it moral weakness, call it a dereliction of journalism — I simply don't have the energy for it. Just like everyone else in cli-fi's intended audience, I am acutely aware of the problem of climate change. But that means that I'm also terrified down to my core by the problem of climate change. Every day, as I go through my little, human-sized daily routine, the fact of incipient planetary destruction throbs in the back of my brain like a chancre. When it's novel-reading time, the last thing I want to do is viscerally experience the flooded Manhattan of Kim Stanley Robinson's New York 2140 or the nested catastrophes of James Bradley's Clade.