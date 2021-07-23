Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Graphic Novel: Hitchcockian streak runs through Montreal creator's work

By Dan Brown
wiartonecho.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Canadian graphic novelists are well-known, like Jeff Lemire, Seth and Bryan Lee O’Malley, while others are slowly but surely rising to the same level of acclaim. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Pascal Girard is a name you can expect to hear...

www.wiartonecho.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lemire
Person
Bryan Lee O'malley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Montreal#Canadian#Rebecca Lucie#Universe#Paul At Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
Books & Literatureeastcentraliowanews.com

Cole Corner: New graphic novels for children at Cole

Graphic novels are loved by readers of all ages, but they are especially popular with young patrons. Cole Library recently purchased 53 new graphic novels written for children and they are already flying off the shelves. Since there are too many titles to list, I’m highlighting three new series that target different age and reading levels.
Comicsthegeorgeanne.com

Graphic Novels and Comics to Read This Summer

As we enter the latter half of summer and start getting ready for fall, it’s always important to keep up on our reading. If you are tired of reading plain old text and in dire need of some color in your life, then the visual medium of literature may be just what you need. Graphic Novels, Comics, and Manga offer the perfect balance between visual stimulus and reading. If you’re looking for recommendations this is the list for you. To spice things up, I will generally avoid Marvel and DC as they have been rather saturated in our media for quite a while.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Little, Brown To Publish Kokoro Graphic Novel by Christine Mari

Last year, Christine Mari Inzer ran a Kickstarter for the release of Kokoro, a book filled with her viral Instagram comics as well as new unreleased ones. It did all right, raising $65,000 and successfully delivered to backers around 6 months ago. Now Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown has acquired Kokoro, as a YA graphic memoir of Christine Mari growing up and negotiating her place in two worlds—America and Japan—while navigating the mental and emotional legacy of being a "hafu"—half Japanese, half American.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

New Graphic Novel 'Celestia' Wanders An Earth That's No Longer Home

The question popped into my head when I first started thinking about Celestia, Manuele Fior's new cli-fi graphic novel: Does anybody actually read cli-fi? (That's "climate fiction," the trendy-since-2013 genre whose authors delve into the narrative and thematic implications of the Earth boiling and killing us all.) Confession: I don't. Call it moral weakness, call it a dereliction of journalism — I simply don't have the energy for it. Just like everyone else in cli-fi's intended audience, I am acutely aware of the problem of climate change. But that means that I'm also terrified down to my core by the problem of climate change. Every day, as I go through my little, human-sized daily routine, the fact of incipient planetary destruction throbs in the back of my brain like a chancre. When it's novel-reading time, the last thing I want to do is viscerally experience the flooded Manhattan of Kim Stanley Robinson's New York 2140 or the nested catastrophes of James Bradley's Clade.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
Books & LiteratureSlate

The Biggest Differences Between Old and the Eerie Graphic Novel That Inspired It

This post contains spoilers for Old and Sandcastle. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest feature, Old, is inspired by the 2011 graphic novel Sandcastle. Written by award-winning French documentarian Pierre Oscar Lévy and illustrated by Swiss comic artist Frederik Peeters, the book was initially published in France, before being translated into English by Nora Mahony and released in the United States in 2013. While it received critical acclaim, twist master Shyamalan might just be its biggest fan, claiming that “from the moment I read this, I was changed.”
Dearborn, MIMetroTimes

Egyptian illustrator Deena Mohamed discusses translating her graphic novels

For many writers and artists from marginalized groups, the pressure to always represent their community is exhausting. The categorization of their work as “African American Literature” when written by a Black writer or “Arab American Stories” when written by an Arab writer can be limiting for someone who just wants to write fantasy.
Books & Literaturekosu.org

Monsters And Magic Run In The Family In These 2 YA Novels

Folkloric family magic and monstrous mothers tie together these two July releases, though their tones could not be more different. Six Crimson Cranes is a reimagining of a classic if lesser-known fairy tale, The Six Swans. I'm most familiar with the version recorded by the Brothers' Grimm, though there are many variants, and Elizabeth Lim has taken the source material and turned it into something much more nuanced and compassionate than the original tale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy