‘The First Lady’: Ellen Burstyn, Eliza Scanlen, Cailee Spaeny To Recur On Showtime Anthology Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Showtime is round out casting for the Roosevelt family on its upcoming anthology series The First Lady. Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Ellen Burstyn, (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) are set for recurring roles on the series starring Viola Davis — who also executive produces — Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Cathy Schulman serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

