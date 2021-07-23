‘The First Lady’: Ellen Burstyn, Eliza Scanlen, Cailee Spaeny To Recur On Showtime Anthology Series

In news that's sure to leave horror fans' heads spinning, The New York Times has announced that a sequel trilogy to The Exorcist is in the works at Universal/Blumhouse. It was previously reported that Halloween (2018) director David Gordon Green was set to helm a direct sequel to William Friedkin's 1973 classic, but it's now come to light that three movies are actually being developed. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise the role of Chris MacNeil, and she'll be joined by Hamilton breakout star Leslie Odom Jr. as a desperate father to turns to MacNeil for help when his daughter is possessed.