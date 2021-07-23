Miami Dolphins training camp offensive power rankings

Gesicki has been QB Tua Tagoviloa's "go-to receiver" early in camp, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports. The report also notes that the young QB has thrown a lot of passes to running backs, in part because veteran wide receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Preston Williams are out with injuries. Gesicki gets a nice opportunity to build chemistry with Tagovailoa, but further down the line, the tight end could face tough competition for targets from a deep WR group that added Fuller and sixth overall pick Jaylen Waddle in the offseason. Gesicki is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, coming off a 2020 campaign with career highs for catches (53), yards (703) and TDs (six), though he actually saw four fewer targets (85) than in 2019.
