Fairmount library shares the world of Sea Turtles

FAIRMOUNT — The Fairmount Community Library located at 406 Chapel Drive, is supporting the concept of conservation by adopting a Sea Turtle from the Sea Turtle Conservancy this summer and focusing lessons around this theme. During the month of July children will have the opportunity to follow online instructional videos and participate in a live Zoom lesson about Sea Turtles. This is a unique opportunity for summer learners.

Lessons will focus on endangered species, their habitat and ways they are protected. Children will learn about animal adaptations and how animals continue to thrive in their environments. A live Zoom will allow children the opportunity to learn more about our adopted Sea Turtle, Maisy and ways to help with Sea Turtle conservation efforts.

Maisy was rescued off of Summerland Key on July 4, 2019 where she was found covered in tumors.

DNA testing confirmed Maisy is a rare hawksbill/green sea turtle, measuring 66.5 cm curved carapace (shell) length.

Maisy was treated at the Turtle Hospital for fibropapillomatosis and a severe case of pneumonia. When released, Maisy was feisty, tumor free and back to good health.

Her transmitter was sponsored by The Turtle Hospital. She has been being tracked for close to 400 days and with our certificate of adoption the FCL can track her movements as well.

“Giving children access to opportunities like adopting a sea turtle through FCL, is just like reading a great book,” said Jessica Wozniak the library’s K+ educational programmer. “It provides children chances for new experiences they might not otherwise have.”

Other innovative summer learning programs and information can be found on the library’s website at fairmountlibrary.org. Currently, students who participate in the FCL Summer Reading program can track their reading and earn prizes throughout the summer by visiting Fairmount Library. Families can register at fairmountlibrary.org/kids-families/summer-reading.

The Fairmount Library is giving children a glimpse into the life of Sea Turtles this summer.