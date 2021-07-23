Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Titane: Palme d'Or-Winning Horror Movie Gets Trailer and Release Date

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, filmmaker Julia Ducournau made history by being only the second female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or, which is regarded by many to be the highest distinction a filmmaker can earn. Making the achievement even more impressive is that she scored the honor with her horror film Titane, as most prestigious festivals are known to dismiss the accomplishments of genre storytelling. Following the film earning notoriety in the wake of festival screenings, NEON has confirmed that Titane will be landing in theaters on October 1st, with the distributor also releasing the above trailer for the film.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Bong Joon Ho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Horror Film#Horror Movie#Neon#Rotten Tomatoes#Indiewire#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Would Consider a First Blood Remake with Adam Driver as Rambo

While it will almost certainly never happen, Quentin Tarantino has expressed some interest in a First Blood remake. Yes, Tarantino has a pitch for the Rambo franchise and it would involve making a much more faithful adaptation to the original novel that birthed the Sylvester Stallone franchise. Tarantino even has actors in mind, with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story) taking over as John Rambo and Kurt Russell (The Thing, The Hateful Eight) on board as Sheriff Teasle.
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Celebrates the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of His Career

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access yesterday and sees Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a mediocre critics score, earning 63% from the reviewers. However, the film's audience score is a very impressive 93%. Yesterday, The Rock took to Twitter to celebrate the audience score and reveal it's the highest of his career.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream tonight

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

New Netflix’s ‘CURSR’ Release Date | 2021 Horror Movie

‘CURSR’ is the latest addition to the already existing amazing collection of Netflix’s teenage horror genre. Its global rights have been acquired by Netflix. The film is a horror thriller that stars eminent faces like Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, and Eddie Marsan. The film is based on Kayla (Iola Evans) who is an obsessed gamer. Her obsession takes a dark twist when she is trapped in the game to play it for her entire life.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Horror Film ‘Titane’ Receives Palme d’Or Award At Cannes

A body-horror movie this weekend set the Cannes Film Festival on its ear, taking home the top honor–the prestigious Palme d’Or. Julia Ducournau–who directed the shocking and controversial Titane–became only the second female filmmaker to earn the coveted award in the festival’s 74-year history, as reported by Deadline. The only other woman to be so honored was Jane Campion, for helming The Piano back in 1993.
MoviesVice

Titane director Julia Ducournau dedicated Palme d'Or to a more "fluid" world

Titane auteur Julia Ducournau became just the second female director to be awarded the Palme d’Or last night, and dedicated the award to recognising a more “fluid” world, both on-screen and off. After scooping the highest prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the Raw filmmaker thanked this year’s jury...
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Palme D’Or Winner ‘Titane’ To Hit Theaters In October

There’s nothing like striking while the iron is hot. Just earlier this week, the disturbing horror film Titane won the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and now, word comes from Deadline that the movie will be released by Neon in U.S. theaters Oct. 1. Quite a Halloween treat.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Filmmaker Revenge Horror Series 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Trailer

"I want to set his life on fire!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing horror series titled Brand New Cherry Flavor, which is debuting in just a few weeks. Happy to (once again) break our usual no-TV rule for this as the series is about a young female filmmaker in Los Angeles in the 1990s, set in the world of indie filmmaking. But, "this isn't your average revenge flick." Rosa Salazar stars as Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of Los Angeles, who embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge that gets nightmarishly out of control. After making her first film, a major producer ruins her so she plots revenge on him – tumbling down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge - and kittens. Also starring Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward, & Manny Jacinto. This starts out interesting, then gets extra weird and horrifying, with heaps of creepy imagery of all kinds. Not really sure what's going on (is it all real or not?), but I'm curious to see how this nightmarish story plays out.
MoviesDeadline

Julia Ducournau On Her Palme D’Or Winning Horror-Thriller ‘Titane’: “It’s A Patchwork Of Thoughts” – Cannes Studio

Between rocking the Cannes film festival with her surreal, ultraviolent serial-killer thriller and picking up the Palme d’Or, director Julia Ducournau and cast members Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Landon found time to speak to Deadline about the genre mash-up that divided critics but united Spike Lee’s jury. Ducournau explained that the first seed of her story, which involves Rousselle’s psychopathic dancer posing as a missing boy and seemingly fooling his distraught father (Lindon), came to her as she was wrapping things up on Raw, her cannibal-themed 2016 Critics’ Week hit.
MoviesFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's 'Demonic' Simulation Horror Movie

"She went on a homicidal rampage - this is your chance to ask her, 'why?'" IFC Midnight has unveiled the full official trailer for the horror Demonic, made by sci-fi filmmaker Neill Blomkamp working with some original horror concepts. He made this film quietly last year, taking friends and a small crew up into the Canadian forest during the pandemic summer. The only vague intro available: A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother & daughter are ruthlessly revealed. The movie stars Carly Pope, Terry Chen, Nathalie Boltt, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers. This is a much more coherent trailer than that thrilling first teaser, setting up the stakes involving this eerie simulation world she goes into to visit her mother in a coma. It seems to hearken back to VR horror films like eXistenZ or even The Lawnmower Man. We shouldn't be surprised Blomkamp is mixing intriguing sci-fi ideas into his first horror feature. Now that it's free, it won't stop coming for you.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Horror anthology Lilith gets a trailer, poster and images

A trailer, poster and images have been released for the horror anthology Lilith which follows the eponymous demon as she punishes men for their indiscretions against women; check them out here…. LILITH is a horror anthology, which follows the Demon Lilith, who punishes men for their indiscretions against women. A...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders star's horror movie unveils new-look trailer

The trailer for Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis's new horror movie Malignant just dropped. Directed by Saw and The Conjuring creator James Wan, Malignant sees him return to his roots with an original horror-thriller story, after more recently directing Fast & Furious 7 and Aquaman. Wallis plays Madison, a woman...
Movies/Film

‘Titane,’ Palme D’Or Winner and One of the Craziest Movies of 2021, Will Arrive in October

Titane, the latest oddity from Raw director Julia Ducournau, finally has a release date. The film, which just won the Palme D’or at the Cannes International Film Festival, will be making its way to theaters this October, and we can’t wait. Distributor Neon is keeping a lot details of the film secret, probably because they want to shock and surprise audiences, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Gothic fairytale Lost in Random gets a gameplay trailer and September release date

Lost in Random got a new gameplay trailer and a release date earlier today during EA Play Live 2021. The dark fairytale game is heading to PC via Origin and Steam on September 10 this year, where you’ll be able to battle it out with dice to save your kidnapped sister. Lost in Random is coming from the Swedish studio Zoink, which launched Fe back in 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy