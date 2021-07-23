Titane: Palme d'Or-Winning Horror Movie Gets Trailer and Release Date
Earlier this month, filmmaker Julia Ducournau made history by being only the second female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or, which is regarded by many to be the highest distinction a filmmaker can earn. Making the achievement even more impressive is that she scored the honor with her horror film Titane, as most prestigious festivals are known to dismiss the accomplishments of genre storytelling. Following the film earning notoriety in the wake of festival screenings, NEON has confirmed that Titane will be landing in theaters on October 1st, with the distributor also releasing the above trailer for the film.comicbook.com
Comments / 0