Your Genes Could Affect How Well Your Body Adjusts to Daylight Saving Changes

By David Nield
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you live in a country where daylight saving time (DST) is observed, you'll be familiar with the biannual shift that our body clocks have to undergo. For some, coping with the change is harder – and a new study suggests that the number of days it takes to adapt could be down to our genetics. In a study of around 830 people, researchers found early birds who usually went to bed earlier weren't as badly affected by DST as night owls who tended to stay up late. The findings could have important implications for how we understand the workings of our...

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

#Our Body#Daylight Saving#Dna Profiling#Mental Health#Scientific Reports#Dst
