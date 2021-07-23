U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the names of individuals who will hold key staff positions in Washington, D.C. Michael Amato was named Communications Director in the Office of Communications. Prior to joining USDA, Amato founded Amato Advisors where he provided strategic, political, public affairs and crisis communications to a range of diverse clients. He served on the Biden-Harris transition team as the Deputy Lead on the General Government Appointments Team. In the Obama-Biden Administration, Amato served as the Director of Communications in the Office of Personnel Management. Prior to that, Amato held roles as a Professional Staff Member and the Communications Director for the minority on the House Armed Services Committee, as Communications Director for Rep. Adam Smith, and as the Assistant Press Secretary for Philadelphia Mayor John Street. He is a graduate of Temple University.