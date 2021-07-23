Dance 'til you can't dance anymore, July 24

Krewe de Canailles will be hosting a dance-a-thon this Saturday night.

The Mardi-Gras Krewe behind Lafayette’s first and only walking parade, they say, is hosting its first KDC Dance-A-Thon, on Saturday, July 24 at 7 P.M.

Music will be by the renowned DJ Digital, at Warehouse 535’s new “Brass Room.”

Dance-A-Thon contestants may enter for $10, they say, and compete for the chance to win the $300 top prize.

Competing dancers must arrive by 8 P.M., and rules for the last-dancer-standing style judged competition will be covered ahead of the event.

The Dance-A-Thon is a mid-summer fund-raising event, they say, so general admission is a $5 suggested donation.

All admissions will be handled at the door.

They say there will be creative, interactive ways to affect the competition, and KDC is encouraging participants to creatively costume and get canailles!

For more info, visit the KDC Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/XmA5pU6a

Contact: Olatunde Soyombo Email: KrewedeCanailles@gmail.com Tel: 337.247.9121 Website: KrewedeCanailles.com

