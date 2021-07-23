Culvert repairs on US 60 east in Rowan County to restrict traffic next three weeks
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/KTC) – Culvert repairs on US 60 east of Morehead in Rowan County will restrict part of the highway to one-lane traffic in the coming weeks. On Monday, July 26, Kentucky Department of Highways crews will start concrete repairs at a deteriorated culvert that carries Schoolhouse Branch Creek under the highway about four-tenths of a mile east of Christy Creek (KY 32) near Morehead.www.wtvq.com
