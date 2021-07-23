Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Sebago Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern York County in southwestern Maine Southern Oxford County in western Maine Southwestern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Naples, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Naples, Gorham, Buxton, Hollis, Hiram, Standish, Raymond, Waterboro, Scarborough, Casco, Limington, Denmark, Frye Island, Sebago, Baldwin and Windham. This also includes Sebago Lake and Douglas Mountain. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH