Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, ME

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Sebago Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern York County in southwestern Maine Southern Oxford County in western Maine Southwestern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Naples, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Naples, Gorham, Buxton, Hollis, Hiram, Standish, Raymond, Waterboro, Scarborough, Casco, Limington, Denmark, Frye Island, Sebago, Baldwin and Windham. This also includes Sebago Lake and Douglas Mountain. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Limington, ME
City
Standish, ME
City
Gorham, ME
County
Cumberland County, ME
County
Oxford County, ME
City
Buxton, ME
City
Oxford, ME
City
Hiram, ME
City
Windham, ME
City
Casco, ME
County
York County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Denmark, ME
City
Waterboro, ME
City
Cumberland, ME
City
Frye Island, ME
City
Naples, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
Denmark
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bln as buy now, pay later booms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will buy Australia's Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for about $29 billion in an all-stock deal as the U.S. fintech firm looks to leverage burgeoning popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit options. The deal will create an online payments powerhouse and help accelerate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy