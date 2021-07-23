Cancel
Houston County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 13:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HOUSTON COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was centered near Kathleen, or 7 miles northeast of Perry...moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Perry, Warner Robins, Hayneville, Sand Bed, Houston Lake, Grovania, Elko, Grove Park, Moss Oak, Bonaire, Henderson, Kathleen, Klondike, Clinchfield and Meadowdale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

