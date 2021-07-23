Cancel
Chaves County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Chaves, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 08:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaves; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Lincoln County in central New Mexico North Central Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1017 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with rainfall rates of one to 2 inches an hour. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Lincoln and North Central Chaves Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Deadman Canyon, Eightmile Draw, Escondido Creek, Duran Canyon, Middle Arroyo, Salt Creek, Big Draw, and China Draw.

alerts.weather.gov

