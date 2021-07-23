Cancel
Technology

ITS America calls for stronger cybersecurity to protect transportation system

roadsbridges.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITS America President & CEO Shailen Bhatt this week called for a more robust national transportation cybersecurity strategy to make the U.S. transportation system safer. The association said ensuring transportation agencies meet certain marks determined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Center for Internet Security is key to maintaining safety for the nation's transportation system.

