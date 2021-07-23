ITS America calls for stronger cybersecurity to protect transportation system

China is in the process of expanding the "social credit" system they have been rolling out in phases since 2014. Much like what we have for our financial credit ratings, China's "social credit" system attaches a positive point value to behavior that the government views as praiseworthy (showing integrity, responsibility and/or trustworthiness) and a negative point value for behavior it wants to discourage. "Bad" behavior includes spending too much time playing video games, not caring for aging parents, poor driving, jaywalking, not paying one's debts and, of course, criticizing the government.