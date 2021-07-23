Isiah Thomas Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Was A Wilt Chamberlain Performance, This Was A Kareem, Shaq Performance. This Wasn't Like Just, You Know, A Dirk Nowitzki Performance Or A Karl Malone."
Isiah Thomas has big praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo after the 2x NBA MVP led the Milwaukee Bucks to the promised land earlier this week. Giannis was absolutely dominant during the 2021 NBA playoff, taking the Milwaukee Bucks to the championship for the first time since 1971. The Greek Freak was on a tear, taking his game to the next level throughout the rounds.www.yardbarker.com
