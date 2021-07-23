Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Isiah Thomas Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Was A Wilt Chamberlain Performance, This Was A Kareem, Shaq Performance. This Wasn't Like Just, You Know, A Dirk Nowitzki Performance Or A Karl Malone."

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsiah Thomas has big praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo after the 2x NBA MVP led the Milwaukee Bucks to the promised land earlier this week. Giannis was absolutely dominant during the 2021 NBA playoff, taking the Milwaukee Bucks to the championship for the first time since 1971. The Greek Freak was on a tear, taking his game to the next level throughout the rounds.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Greek#The Phoenix Suns#Finals Mvp#Fiserv Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfastphillysports.com

HOW SUPERTEAMS LIKE THE 1983 SIXERS HAVE DOMINATED THE NBA!

Today’s NBA has been dominated by superteams. However, the formation of superteams is not a new phenomenon. In fact, looking at each team’s storied history, we can find that some franchises have formed superteams as early as the ‘60s and ‘70s. For the purposes of this dive into the history,...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luis Scola In Spanish So Hard That LeBron James Had To Tell Him To Chill

Trash-talking is one of the most important aspects of basketball. Oftentimes, it isn't the performance of the player on the court, but the things he says to his opponents that help determine the outcome of the game. Basketball has seen a lot of great trash talkers over the years. But perhaps no one was more relentless in his trash-talking in the modern era than Kobe Bryant. Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive players in NBA history. And a big part of that was his ability to trash talk and get inside his opponents' heads. But sometimes, Kobe could get carried away in what he said.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Kevin Love gets thrown under the bus by US Men’s team Director

Jerry Colangelo threw Kevin Love of the Cavs under the bus. You won’t find many people defending Cavs‘ forward Kevin Love these days and probably for good reason. He’s single-handily shot himself in the foot with his antics both on and off the court, he’s known to rub teammates the wrong way, and let’s not even talk about his childish reaction of punching seats. His injuries aren’t on him, that’s the nature of the beast, but it has contributed to a decline in play. This isn’t an anomaly, it’s his new normal. So it was all rather perplexing when the Director of the US Men’s team for the Olympics, Jerry Colangelo, not only took him on the team but then cut a scathing interview about Love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy