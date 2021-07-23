Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burien, WA

Burien Mayor claims to be target of white supremacy hate crime

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta believes he and other City Council candidates were targets of a hate crime and is calling for a federal investigation. Four City Council candidates were listed on multiple signs posted next to campaign signs across Burien. The signs read, “SEATTLE POLITICS ARE BAD FOR BURIEN.” The sign also reads “VOTE AGAINST,” then lists the names of candidates Jimmy Matta (running for reelection), Hugo Garcia, Krystal Marx, and Sarah Moore.

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 2

MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Society
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Burien, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Race#Vandalism#Latino#The Department Of Justice#Council Position No 3#City Council Position No
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Seattle police deploying extra units this weekend after uptick in shootings

The Seattle Police Department is adding extra units to three neighborhoods this weekend after a recent increase in gun violence. Additional units will deploy to Pioneer Square, Belltown, and the downtown core to address those “increasingly-busy nightlife areas,” according to SPD. The extra officers are coming from Patrol, the DUI enforcement squad, and the Gun Violence Reduction Unit.
King County, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

King County councilmembers secure funding to hire more sheriff’s deputies

King County’s eighth COVID-19 supplemental budget, approved this week by the county council, includes funding for a new, full-time King County Sheriff’s Office recruiter. The new position, according to a release from the county council, “is key to filling the 54 deputy positions that have been sitting vacant.” This is also in response to staffing shortages and ongoing recruitment challenges at the KCSO.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Washington grapples with license plate shortage brought on by pandemic

Washington is currently experiencing a license plate shortage, brought on slowed production during the pandemic over the last year. Much of the state’s license plate manufacturing operates out of a single facility at the Monroe Correctional Complex, staffed by four civilians and 30 incarcerated individuals. In a normal year, it can produce over 2 million sets of plates across 47 specialty designs, including those for colleges, military, parks, and special interest groups.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

8 Washington counties issue joint statement urging residents to mask up in public

Eight counties released a joint statement on Monday, recommending that all residents — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask in public. During a briefing late last week, King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin urged people in the region to voluntarily mask up, citing concerns over increased COVID-19 rates driven by the Delta variant. On Monday, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan, and Grays Harbor counties signed onto a joint statement with King County to make that mask recommendation together.
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Seattle council asks public to weigh in on plan to do away with single-family zoning label

A Seattle City Council committee will be holding the first public hearing for a proposal to do away with the “single-family zoning” label on Wednesday. The bill comes from Councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda and Dan Strauss, the latter of whom chairs the council’s land use committee. In practice, it would effectively do away with the single-family zoning moniker altogether, and change it to “neighborhood residential zoning” instead.
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Seattle aims to redirect money from departed SPD officers to ‘alternative’ 911 response efforts

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a new proposal on Friday, which would seek to implement an alternative 911 call model that caters to specialized responses beyond law enforcement. Unveiling the proposal alongside Councilmember Lisa Herbold, Durkan described the measure as a means to providing “effective alternatives to a sworn officer” for non-emergency wellness check calls.

Comments / 2

Community Policy