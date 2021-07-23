COVID-19 positivity rates rising in North Idaho

While some are calling for people to get vaccinated due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in some areas nationwide, new infections remained stable in North Idaho.

The Panhandle Health District reported 58 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 40 of those in Kootenai County.

In the PHD, the number of those fully vaccinated is at 79,057 as of Thursday, which is 37% of the population 12 and older. Boundary County, at 30%, has the lowest percentage of those 12 and older fully vaccinated. Benewah County is the highest at 39%, while Kootenai County is at 38%,

The state’s positivity rate for the virus rose slightly, to 5.5% from 4.3%, for the week ending July 17 based on 14,180 PCR tests.

The positivity rate in the PHD increased to 5.9% from 4.3% based on 2,246 PCR tests.

Kootenai County’s positivity rate climbed to 6.1% from 4% based on 1,692 tests.

PHD has reported 322 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, with 274 of those people age 70 and older. The last COVID-19 death in the PHD was on July 11.