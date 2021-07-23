Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakley, UT

Oakley puts a hold on new construction due to drought

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQPaU_0b5y2Ifp00

OAKLEY, Utah. — The quintessential cowboy town of Summit County made a cowboy move on new construction and developments.

The residents and council members of Oakley have put a moratorium in place on growth, due to the drought throughout the town and state. The Oakley City Council announced a public notice for a moratorium on all building permit approvals and new landscaping requiring connection to City Culinary Water , cutting off construction permits, and growth.

The 6-month moratorium that is in place until November was written about by the New York Times , quoting Oakley Mayor, Wade Woolstenhulme saying, “Why are we building houses if we don’t have enough water?”

Also, town officials recently adjusted water rates to help mitigate the ongoing drought conditions. The Summit County town is home to about 1,700 people. City Council is working on more solutions to help alleviate the water burden, drilling for a new well.

Historically, the Ute tribe and Mormon pioneers were drawn to the Kamas Valley which is within twenty miles of the heads of four major Utah rivers: the Weber, Bear, Provo, and Duchesne. In 1850, Parley Pratt “reported that the valley had grass in abundance with plenty of water.” Now, the nearby Rockport Reservoir is currently at 32% water capacity .

KSL Utah interviewed Oakley water operator Dallas Hansen and said that “city leaders aren’t anti-growth, they just want to make sure they grow the right way.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
952
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Oakley, UT
City
Duchesne, UT
Local
Utah Business
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
Oakley, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Building Permit#The Oakley City Council#The New York Times#Mormon#Bear#Rockport Reservoir#Ksl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Construction will reduce westbound I-80 to two lanes this week

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said that westbound I-80 will be reduced to two lanes this week between the U.S. 40-Silver Creek interchange and Kimball Junction. The construction will take place from Monday at 8 am to Thursday at 8 pm. Crews are doing maintenance work on the bridges over […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Local Lift: City Council candidate John Greenfield

PARK CITY, Utah — Owner of Black Diamond Grocery Delivery and Park City Gyro Company, John Greenfield moved to town in 2015. At 42 years old, he has three kids and is married to a pre-school teacher. On his campaign website, it says he is the “best skier in Park City.” He purchased an attainable […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

DWR will remove barbed wire fence near McPolin Farm

PARK CITY, Utah — On August 7, the Division of Wildlife Resources will remove a large section of barbed wire fence along the McPolin Farm open space that runs beside SR-224. “Crews will be using trucks and all-terrain vehicles to haul the fence posts and wire material away from the site,” a Park City government […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

PC Schools are recommending facemask use in light of H. B. 1007

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City School District (PCSD) recently announced that facemasks will not be required for students and staff this upcoming school year. However, facemasks are still “encouraged” for all vaccinated and non-vaccinated people entering the school. Per H. B. 1007, signed into law by Gov. Cox in May, the public education […]
Heber City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Paws For Life in Heber City reopens

HEBER CITY, Utah — Paws For Life is a volunteer-run non-profit organization that works to find homes for pets who are at risk. Their Grand Re-Opening was today at their Adoption Center in Heber City. Both Dogs and Cats are available for adoption. Their operating hours are 1-5 pm Wednesday-Friday, 10-5 pm Saturday-Sunday. You can […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Local Lift: City Council candidate Jamison Brandi

PARK CITY, Utah — Jamison Brandi has lived on Park Avenue in Old Town for 10 years. A native New Yorker, he originally fled to Los Angeles to attend film school. You can watch his most recent film on Youtube. “I left LA because everyone was talking about doing stuff — they weren’t doing stuff,” […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Summit County Health Department supports the use of face coverings

SUMMIT COUNTY UTAH, Utah —The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently changed their stance for fully vaccinated Americans, saying they should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of high or substantial transmission. On Thursday night, the Washington Post published an internal CDC document that it obtained. The document highlights the […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah Dept. of Health announces highest daily COVID case count since February 10

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Health announced 1,215 new COVID-19 cases today. That is the highest daily case count in the state since February 10. “It’s certainly a disturbing trend,” said Intermountain Healthcare Dr. Eddie Stenehjem in a press conference. “Essentially everybody should be wearing a mask indoors.” Stenehjem, an infectious […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Gov. Cox highlights new water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Gov. Spencer Cox joined state water officials today to discuss Utah’s current conservation efforts. “This drought has caused all of us to reevaluate how we conserve and motivated us to do more,” Gov. Cox said. “So many Utahns are doing their part to save water, which is fantastic, but there’s […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

DWR seeking public feedback for fur and cougar harvests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the upcoming season’s fur and cougar harvests. Over the next month, each of Utah’s five Regional Advisory Councils (RACs) will meet to go over the proposals. They will then submit recommendations to the Utah Wildlife Board. […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Local Lift: City Council candidate Jeremy Rubell

PARK CITY, Utah — Jeremy Rubell has been coming to Park City since he was two years old. He has been living full-time in the city for seven years now with his family. His family’s love and passion for the community are what drove him to run for City Council. Rubell graduated from American University […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SLC airport “keeping an eye on” jet fuel shortages

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Smaller airports in the western U.S. are dealing face-on with jet fuel shortages, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. “Many carriers during the pandemic added flights to destinations that became popular among travelers looking to avoid congested cities,” writes Alison Sider in the Journal. “But getting enough […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Application period for Summit Cty. Rural Grant Program ends on Aug. 2

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The application deadline for the Summit County Rural County Grant Program is on August 2. The program was newly formed to address the economic and development needs of the rural areas of Summit County. Fund needs may include business recruitment, expansion, workforce training, infrastructure, and capital facilities improvements. It is a […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Memorial for Fire Chief Paul Hewitt to be held on July 29

PARK CITY — On Friday, 58-year-old Park City Fire District Chief Paul Hewitt passed away while on vacation with his family in Oregon. He was critically injured following a UTV accident. Chief Hewitt’s family was escorted home over the weekend by members of the Fire District and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “Paul Hewitt served […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Montage Deer Valley Residences

Are you interested in a premier mountain getaway? Imagine an elevated escape with breathtaking views and incredible amenities. The Montage Deer Valley Residences may be just the place for you. The location is unrivaled, just five minutes away from Park City’s beloved Historic Main Street, in addition, there is ski-out access to one of North […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Community Renewable Energy Agency continues to grow

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — 14 local governments in Utah have now signed on to join the Community Renewable Energy Agency. The group is a cooperative formed under state law (HB 411) in 2019 in order to reach net-100% renewable electricity. “Summit County is thrilled to collaborate with local governments across the state to bring net-100% […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah’s economy far ahead of the nation

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s economy has added 51,300 jobs since June 2019. The unemployment rate is 2.7%, which stands in stark contrast to the national average of 5.9%. Nonfarm employment in the state for June 2021 increased roughly 3.3% across the past 24 months. That figure is -3.4% for the U.S. as a whole. […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

UAC Backcountry Benefit to be held Sep. 9

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The 28th Annual Utah Avalance Center (UAC) Backcountry Benefit will be taking place on Thursday, September 9 from 6-10 p.m. at the Black Diamond parking lot in Salt Lake City (2084 East 3900 South). Uinta Brewing and Dented Brick Distillery will be sourcing the drinks, and Herban Empire will be […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Fireworks banned in Summit County through the holiday weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Park City Fire District wants to remind residents and visitors that due to the current drought conditions, fireworks are restricted throughout Park City and the Snyderville Basin. No consumer fireworks are allowed to be used on any public or private property. Fireworks and open fires are also banned in all […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy