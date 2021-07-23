Cancel
Grant helps DREAM Adaptative keep summer sports programs running

By Alexa Belcastro - MTN Sports
KPAX
KPAX
 9 days ago
A grant from the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund will help a Flathead organization continue its annual summer water sports program for those who may otherwise never get to ski or boat on a lake.

DREAM Adaptive has been hosting outdoor events for people with disabilities for over 36 years and this week they are throwing their 13th annual water sports program.

With lake life being one of Montanan's summer favorites, DREAM Adaptive wanted to help people with disabilities have access to all the summer fun, while also giving them an opportunity to learn new skills and connect with other people.

"I was able to take what I learned. I had worked with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee in Colorado before, so I was able to take what I learned there and really be able to give back to this incredible community,” DREAM Adaptative executive director Julie Tickle said.

It's not just this incredible community that dream adaptive is giving back to, people from all over come out to experience these events.

"We haven't found anything like this in Georgia. Montana seems to have a lot of opportunities for young people or people of any age for adaptive sports, and that are fun sports for them to do like water skiing or snowboarding,” Margaret Camp said.

"I ended up coming and moving up here, A lot of the reasons; knowing that Dream Adaptive is here, and not only will I be able to get out and do sports with them. It's almost like a family,” said participant Stacy Jaquitch.

The Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund donated $7,500 to support the watersports program. Thanks to them, the DREAM Adaptive family was able to bring smiles to countless faces.

"Oh, happy to see him with his hand up and a smile on his face,” Camp said.

"It's hard for people to imagine unless you're inside of it. Everyone's cheering you on, everyone's working to push everyone else just that little bit more,” Jaquitch said. “Just to know that it's possible for somebody who has a disability to do whatever they want."

And when they leave by the end of the day, they find a new level of self-confidence.

“Even though I have doubt in myself...I don't believe that I'm capable. If I don't try, or if I do try, there's [the] possibility that I'm more capable than I think I am,” Jaquitch noted.

DREAM Adaptive is always welcoming more people to come out and enjoy the lakes this summer! They will also host more events come ski season. Click here for more information .

