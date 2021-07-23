Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

East Nashville apartments sell for $79M

By Drew Hutchinson
Posted by 
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This New York real estate investor shares a name with the controversial former WeWork executive who left the company in 2018 after claims of illicit partying.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
861
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
State
New York State
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investor#East Nashville#Partying#Wework
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Hartford apartments sell for $4.3M

A 39-unit apartment complex in Hartford’s South Green neighborhood has sold for $4.3 million. The Casa Verde/Sigourney Square apartments at 60 Wadsworth St., sold July 7 for nearly $110,000 per unit. The property contains 26 one-bedroom units that average 766 square feet and 13 two-bedroom units that average 1,035 square...
Fresno, CAtheregistrysf.com

Apartment Building in Fresno Sells for $15MM

FRESNO, Calif.–The Mogharebi Group (“TMG”) has completed the sale of Sandalwood Gardens, a 124-unit apartment community located in California’s Central Valley. Robin Kane, and Brendan Kane of The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, a longtime owner based in Southern California. The buyer was a private capital investor also based in Southern California. The property sold for $15,000,000 ($120,967 per unit) and generated multiple offers.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Cityplace apartment tower sells in Dallas’ Uptown district

Another Uptown Dallas tower has changed hands. The 21-story Mondrian apartment high-rise is located just west of North Central Expressway in the Cityplace development. The 218-unit rental tower was built in 2003. Along with the rental units, the building has 19,000 square feet of retail space. The Mondrian was the...
Glendale, AZyourvalley.net

Glendale apartment complex sells for $6.4M

Granity Manor, a 42-unit apartment property located in Glendale, recently sold for $6.4 million. Granity Manor is comprised of 42 units, 10 of which were built in 2016 and the remaining 32 were constructed in 1984. The apartment includes a pool, community laundry, playground, dog run, covered parking and exterior lighting. Granity Manor is located at 6220 W. Ocotillo Road.
Evanston, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Evanston apartment tower sells for $49 million

An Evanston apartment building sold for nearly $50 million to two coastal real estate investment firms betting that demand for suburban rentals will continue to hold up well amid the COVID-19 pandemic. $1 for 4 weeks. You must be a subscriber to access this content. Continue reading by subscribing. Unlimited...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Report: Average Nashville home sells in 11 days

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is the place to be for many. Because of that, our local housing market continues to boom. Nashville ranked No. 2 yet again for the fastest-selling homes in the country, according to Re/Max’s National Housing report. According to that report, most homes in our area...
Austin, TXrebusinessonline.com

SWBC Sells 248-Unit Falconhead Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Multifamily developer SWBC has sold Falconhead Apartments, a 248-unit community in the Bee Cave/Lakeway submarket of Austin. Built in 2003, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, spa, outdoor grilling areas, clubhouse, fitness center and a dog park. Kelly Witherspoon, Michael Gonzalez and Justin Cole of Berkadia represented SWBC, which purchased the property in 2019 and implemented a value-add program, in the transaction. The buyer was Texas-based investment firm Domain Communities.
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. Beach apartment complex where Pharrell lived sells for $24.5M

The Virginia Beach apartment complex where music superstar Pharrell Williams lived until he was 7 has been sold for $24.5 million to Fairstead, a New York-based real estate company focused on sustainable development and affordable housing. The company announced Thursday that it plans a $15 million overhaul of the Atlantis...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

North Nashville mixed-use building sells for $3.8M

A trio of real estate investors and developers has paid $3.8 million for a mixed-use building in the Buchanan Arts District. With an address of 910 Buchanan St., the two-story structure will, when complete, have ground-level retail space and second-floor condominiums. The buildings sits on a site previously home to a surface parking lot and has been known as Buchanan Point. Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria is located across Buchanan.
Georgia Staterealestatedaily-news.com

Georgia Villa Apartments in Phoenix Sell for $8 Million

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Georgia Villa, a 52-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office,...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Naropa sells Snow Lion Apartments for $9.4M

Naropa University offloaded the Snow Lion Apartments community at 1900 Goss St. in Boulder this month to a local residential real estate company. The buyer, 1900 Goss St. LLC, bought the property for $9.4 million, Boulder County real estate records show. That entity is registered to the Pearl Street address of Latitude 40 Inc.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

38-Unit Denver Apartment Property Sells for $10.1M

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, LLC announced the sale of Cherry Street Apartments located at 831 and 861 North Cherry Street in the Hale neighborhood of Denver. The 38-unit property, built in 1948, recently sold for $10,150,000; $267,105 per unit and $379.30 per square foot. Robert Lawson, principal, represented the unnamed buyer in the transaction.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas apartment complex sells for more than $41M

A Las Vegas apartment complex has sold for more than $40 million. InTrust Property Group purchased the 198-unit Atlas Apartment Homes off Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive, near North Las Vegas Airport. Brokerage firm CBRE Group announced the deal Tuesday, saying it secured a $35.25 million loan for the acquisition.
Bradenton, FLHerald Tribune

Bradenton apartment complex sells for $53.3 million

A Bradenton apartment complex has been sold for $53.3 million to a Nevada-based real estate company, according to the Manatee County Property Appraiser. The Lory of Braden River is a 270-unit apartment property located at 702 51st St E. The property last sold in 2017 for $38.7 million, a 38% appreciation in value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy