Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL: 80 percent of players have had at least one vaccine dose

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Fzfg_0b5y13co00

Eighty percent of all NFL players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, the NFL announced Friday.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, said nine teams are at 90 percent or higher and only five clubs are at less than 70 percent.

Most NFL training camps open next week, with the regular season kicking off on Sept. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZNM4_0b5y13co00 Also Read:
Stefon Diggs appears to take swipe at teammate Cole Beasley over COVID-19 vaccine stance

Teams that reach the 85 percent threshold will have fewer restrictions with team meetings and group gatherings.

The NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams Thursday informing them that games will not be rescheduled or postponed if a team has too many unvaccinated players unavailable to play due to COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEd9P_0b5y13co00 Also Read:
NFL will force teams to forfeit games if outbreak of COVID-19 happens among unvaccinated players

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Vaccinations#American Football#The Green Bay Packers Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLaudacy.com

'Put him on leave': JR dumbfounded by Texans' decision to let Deshaun Watson join camp

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, reported to training camp on time this week only to avoid daily holdout fines while the franchise engages in preliminary trade discussions. And although Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
NFLWashington Times

Ex-player T.J. Ward rips WFT coach Ron Rivera for COVID vaccination advocacy

Former Broncos safety T.J. Ward sounded off on Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera for saying he was “beyond frustrated” that so many WFT players have refused to get the vaccine for COVID-19 — suggesting the Washington coach retire if he doesn’t feel safe around his team. Ward also...
NFLclemsonjunkies.com

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Situation After News of Criminal Complaints

Earlier in the week, Rusty Hardin, the attorney defending Deshaun Watson against sexual misconduct allegations, disclosed that ten women have filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback. While eight of those women are among the 22 to have previously filed civil claims against the former Clemson standout, two of the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Get No Love in PFF’s Cornerback Rankings

The Minnesota Vikings devoted ample time, thought, and finances to bolstering the cornerback group during the 2021 offseason. The team’s head coach, Mike Zimmer, arrived at leadership positions in Cincinnati and Minnesota on the backbone of coaching secondaries. So, yes, the joke is true – Zimmer loves cornerbacks. Plain and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy