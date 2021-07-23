NFL: 80 percent of players have had at least one vaccine dose
Eighty percent of all NFL players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, the NFL announced Friday.
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, said nine teams are at 90 percent or higher and only five clubs are at less than 70 percent.
Most NFL training camps open next week, with the regular season kicking off on Sept. 9.
Teams that reach the 85 percent threshold will have fewer restrictions with team meetings and group gatherings.
The NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams Thursday informing them that games will not be rescheduled or postponed if a team has too many unvaccinated players unavailable to play due to COVID-19.
