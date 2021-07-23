Cancel
Why didn't you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Chris Lewis
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 9 days ago
Not everyone chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are one of them, we are interested in your thoughts on why you made this choice. Take a moment to take the below anonymous survey.

The survey is open until 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 25

