Davidson County teen 'accidentally' shot while four suspects tried to steal guns: Deputies

Four suspects are in custody after a 16-year-old was shot in the stomach in Lexington on Thursday.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Bob Mountain Road. Investigators learned the gunshot was accidental and happened while the suspects were stealing guns. The teen was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

A 911 caller told deputies four suspects ran from the scene. It prompted a search with K-9s in the area.

Detectives found one suspect, Justin Mitchell O'Quinn, walking on Jarrell Road - a short distance from the crime scene.

Several hours later, detectives found and arrested another adult suspect, identified as Joseph Woodrow Turner, and two juveniles.

The two adult men arrested face charges, including safecracking and larceny of firearms.