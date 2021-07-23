Cancel
Advocacy

Paulo Salazar visits H-E-B to support Operation SOS

By Paulo Salazar
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 9 days ago
KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Paulo Salazar visited the H-E-B Plus store on Saratoga Friday afternoon as our Operation SOS drive continues.

Salazar met with Libby Ayert of the United Way of the Greater Coastal Bend and Joe Elizondo of H-E-B during his interviews during our KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Please help this worthwhile cause that provides help to provide school supplies for students returning back to school in a few weeks.

And join us throughout the day for more information about Operation SOS and why it's so vitally important to the Coastal Bend.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

#Back To School#H E B#Sos#Operation Sos#The Coastal Bend
