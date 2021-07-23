GR state lawmaker gets 15 days in jail for drunken driving

A state lawmaker from the Grand Rapids area has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for drunken driving. He was also sentenced to 15 days of community service and 24 months of probation, according to court documents.

Republican Rep. Bryan Posthumus expressed remorse and said he hasn’t had a drink since he rolled his vehicle in April in Ada Township. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.13, above the 0.08 threshold for drunken driving.

Posthumus says he let his family and constituents down. Judge Jeff O’Hara noted that Posthumus had a similar case in 2013.

Posthumus’ family is well-known in government and politics: His father, Dick, was a state senator and lieutenant governor, and his sister is the Kent County clerk.

