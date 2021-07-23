Cancel
Swan Upping: Queen Elizabeth's Beloved 800-Year-Old Royal Tradition Returns to the River Thames

By Phil Boucher
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth enjoys all manner of historic perks thanks to her position as monarch, but one of the most unusual is that she has the right to own any swan swimming in open waters throughout the United Kingdom. "I could go to Wales or any part of England or Scotland...

people.com

Person
Princess Anne
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
#Swans#Princess Royal#River Thames#British Royal Family#Uk#Covid#Swan Uppers#Erii
