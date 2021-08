Kototbukiya is exploring the world after Star Wars: The Clone Wars as they reveal The Bad Batch is on the way. Your favorite clones from Clone Force 99 are heading to Kotobukiya's ARTFX statue series. Kicking things off first is Wrecker, who is bringing his explosive Star Wars personality to your growing collection. Standing just over 10" tall, Wrecker is displayed in a simple pose but will come with interchangeable heads giving fans both helmeted and unmasked portraits. We can at least expect the other members of Star Wars: The Bad Batch to coming in the future with Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Echo, and Omega.