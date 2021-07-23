Book Review: Man Enough

The topic of traditional masculinity has become a prominent issue of discussion in today’s social climate. Man Enough, written by director, activist, and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, seeks to tackle the sometimes uncomfortable topic of what it means to be a man, and attempts to redefine the idea of the male role for a generation that is all too familiar with the idea of toxic masculinity. A book for everyone (not just men), Baldoni encourages us to be confident enough to be vulnerable, and brave enough to be honest, while sharing his own experiences along the way. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.