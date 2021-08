The Seattle Kraken announced the team’s full-season schedule this week, following the massive expansion draft event at Seattle’s Gas Works Park. The brand-new team will kick off their season on the road, starting with a game against the other newest team in hockey, the Vegas Golden Knights, in Sin City on October 12. Following the team’s debut, the Kraken will play four more games — against Nashville, Columbus, Philadelphia and New Jersey, in that order — before arriving home at Climate Pledge Area in October.