Upstate Homes – Buyer Fatigue: What is it and how to avoid it!

Buyer fatigue is what I call the effect on buyers who have seen so many homes, written multiple offers getting rejected each time, and are exhausted with the buying process. Searching for a home can be a huge emotional undertaking, and when you are losing time and time again, you start to feel like you will never win a bid. Potential buyers, especially those just entering the market or looking for more affordable options, are getting worn out from having so few options in a competitive seller’s market like this one.