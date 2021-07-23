Cancel
Football

The USFL Deep Dive Featuring Insider Mike Mitchell

By Gridiron Gallery
xflnewsroom.com
 9 days ago

On this edition of Gridiron Gallery, the USFL made a splash onto the alt. football scene on June 3rd and is expected to launch in 2022. Fans cheered, but questions have been raised. Who will be coaching? How will the league structure be run? Can they pull off a 2022 start? To answer these questions and much more, Zach was joined by Insider Mike Mitchell of XFL News Hub to discuss what is being revealed of the league’s development and lead up to the 2022 season. For USFL fans, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

