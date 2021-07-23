The USFL Deep Dive Featuring Insider Mike Mitchell

A+++ Interview — Click to Listen to the best part. Henry transferred to Alabama from Tennessee, where he was already a proven film rat as a 2-year defensive signal-caller with the Vols. To’oTo’o went to high school at football giant De La Salle, and was a Top-50 prospect at the time. As a freshman in 2019, he earned All-America status, and returned in 2020 to lead the Vols in tackles (76) and tackles for loss (10.0) and in run stuffs (17), in which he also led the SEC. He approaches each practice like he attacks each game –full out, with grit and toughness. Tide ILB Dylan Moses has moved on to the NFL as a free agent with Jacksonville, but ‘Bama will likely slot Christian Harris there, and Jaylen Moody is no slouch, either.