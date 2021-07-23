WEB EXTRA: Bret Bielema and Josh Whitman at Big Ten Media Days

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When it came time to make a decision on where he would play his college football, Essexville-Garber senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren knew specifically what he was looking for in a Division 1 program. Being 6’3” and 300 pounds while having the quickness of a cat is why college programs like Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Arizona, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Michigan were all vying for him. Yet when Alex chose to decommit from the University of Michigan and choose to become a Spartan, it was with his future in mind.