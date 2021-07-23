Cancel
College Sports

WEB EXTRA: Bret Bielema and Josh Whitman at Big Ten Media Days

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — Watch Bret Bielema’s full podium and media scrum interview from Big Ten Football Media Days on Thursday. The Illinois head coach discussed expectations for the upcoming season, his return to the Big Ten conference, training camp ahead, and more. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman also attended media days, and has plenty of expectations ahead of Bielema’s first season with the program.

